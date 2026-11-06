/Ramayana: Beyond Ranbir and Yash, Ravie Dubey's Lakshmana steals the spotlight; netizens call it a 'standout performance'

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 has been making headlines since its theatrical release on November 5. Besides its grand visuals and the lead cast's performances, the film has sparked conversations online about Ravi Dubey's casting as Lakshmana.

While Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana have drawn considerable attention, Ravi's portrayal has also emerged as a major talking point among netizens, with viewers sharing their reactions to his performance.

How is the internet reacting to Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana?

Ravie's portrayal of Lakshmana in the first part of Ramayana has caught viewers' attention, becoming a talking point alongside the film's lead actors. Netizens have been quick to praise the actor, with several taking to social media to applaud his performance.

One user praised the actor's portrayal, saying Ravie stole the limelight with his performance. The comment read, "#RaviDubey as Lakshman absolutely stole the limelight. From his playful, fun-loving side to his unwavering devotion towards his brother Ram, he portrayed every shade of Lakshman beautifully. The way his expressions transform from mischief to anger in a matter of seconds is simply phenomenal. What a range of acting! Truly a standout performance."

Calling it unbelievable and outstanding after witnessing the actor's performance, one X user wrote, "Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana is just unbelievable and outstanding. Deserves more appreciation for his acting ❤️ 🥹"

Another X user hailed Ravie's powerful portrayal and wrote, “as Lakshman !! Very Witty, powerful and charismatic !! Couldn’t have imagined anyone else pulling that role off ! #RamayanaMovie.”

"RAVI DUBEY AS LAKSHMAN = PURE ENTERTAINMENT! Honestly, Lakshman stole the show for me. Every scene had something special! How did you find his performance?," one X user left his remark on Ravie's performance in the movie on X.

One user shared a detailed review of the entire cast. Praising Ravie's performance, the user wrote, "Excellent as Lakshman. His bonding with Ranbir's Rama is beautifully shown."

“A huge huge shout out to Ravie Dubey as Laxman. Such ease in front of camera. So effortlessly funny. Loved his portrayal in the movie,” one X user wrote.

Calling it a best acting among the supporting casts, "one user wrote, "One of the best theatre Experience of my life 🥵.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐🌟

VFX was top notch. Music was solid🥵,

Specially that Dharti hai Ambar hai scene🔥.

Ranbir hats off 😘, what a performance 🥵.

Ravi dubey was the best casting among supporting cast."

About Ravie Dubey

Ravie Dubey is an Indian television actor and producer who has built a successful career in the entertainment industry over several years. In 2006, he began his acting journey with the television show Stree... Teri Kahaani. He later appeared in shows such as Ranbir Rano and 12/24 Karol Bagh.

Ravie had his breakthrough with a family drama titled Saas Bina Sasural, in which he played Tej Prakash Chaturvedi. His popularity grew further with Jamai Raja, where he portrayed Siddharth Khurana opposite TV actress and his long-standing friend, Nia Sharma.

Beyond fiction shows, Ravie also participated in reality shows such as Nach Baliye 5 with his wife, actress Sargun Mehta, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, where he emerged as the second runner-up. In 2016, he and Sargun founded their production house, Dreamiyata Entertainment, through which he backed many television shows and Punjabi films.

With Ramayana Part 1, Ravie has stepped into a major film role, marking his Hindi film debut. He shares screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama, and has received attention for his portrayal of the devoted younger brother.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part mythological epic produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

The film features Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, and Raghav Juyal as Meghnad. The first instalment follows Lord Rama's journey from Ayodhya to his 14-year exile, along with Sita and Lakshmana, setting the stage for the epic battle between good and evil.