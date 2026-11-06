/With a begging bowl in hand, Bihar officer protests 8 months without salary

A rural development officer in Bihar's Buxar district staged an unusual protest outside her workplace, sitting with a begging bowl to highlight her claim that she had not received her salary for eight months.

Alpita Singh, posted at the Brahmpur block office, continued the protest for two days. Photographs of her sitting outside the office with the bowl went viral on social media, prompting the district administration to seek an explanation from the Block Development Officer (BDO) over the delay in her payment.

Singh said she had been in the post for 11 months but received her regular salary for only three months. She claimed that she continued performing her official duties despite the unpaid wages, which left her facing financial difficulties.

Her protest, staged outside the office where she works, drew attention from passersby and colleagues. The images circulated widely online, bringing the salary dispute to the attention of the district administration.

District administration seeks BDO's explanation

According to India Today, the district administration said in its clarification that an employee's salary cannot be withheld without following prescribed rules and securing approval from the competent authority.