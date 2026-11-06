/Maharashtra looks to forgotten water architecture as drought deepens

In a state struggling to secure enough water for its villages and farms, Maharashtra is turning its attention to structures built centuries ago. The government is planning to bring 75 historic stepwells back into use, hoping that these forgotten water repositories can become part of its response to recurring drought. The initiative seeks to give a practical purpose to traditional water infrastructure that has gradually disappeared from everyday use.

The proposed restoration will focus on stepwells, locally called baravs, which were once important sources of water for communities across the state.

The first phase is estimated to involve an investment of Rs 25 crore. The Cultural Affairs Department has asked officials from seven Archaeology Department divisions to identify suitable structures and prepare restoration proposals.

The exercise is particularly significant for drought-prone regions of Maharashtra, including parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha. These regions have repeatedly faced water stress, making the revival of existing local water resources an important part of the state’s conservation efforts.

An old solution for a present-day crisis

Stepwells were designed to collect and retain water while allowing people to access it even when water levels fell. Built using traditional architectural methods, many of these structures served local populations long before modern water supply networks became widespread.

Over time, however, neglect, silt deposits, damaged masonry and encroachments have reduced their usefulness. Several structures that once supported local communities now remain largely forgotten. The proposed restoration is expected to include the removal of accumulated silt, repairs to damaged sections and measures to prevent water leakage. The objective is to restore their water-holding capacity rather than treat them only as historical attractions.

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar has directed officials to give priority to structures situated in districts facing water scarcity.

Jalna experience provides a reference point

The government is pointing to restoration work in Jalna as an example of the potential of such interventions. According to the minister, the removal of approximately 70 truckloads of silt from a historic water tank improved its ability to hold water. Restoration-related efforts have also been undertaken at other locations, including four sites through divisional initiatives and 16 through district planning committees.

Officials have been asked to document the work through photographs and videos, allowing the government to track the progress of restoration.

Can heritage become part of drought management?

The proposed revival raises a larger question about how Maharashtra can make better use of its existing water resources. While restoring 75 stepwells cannot independently address the state’s water crisis, it could help improve local water storage and support groundwater conservation.

The success of the initiative will depend on more than the restoration of stone structures. Regular maintenance, protection against encroachment and monitoring of water quality will be essential if these sites are to serve communities again.

For Maharashtra, the exercise is an attempt to reconnect traditional water management practices with today’s growing demand for sustainable water resources.