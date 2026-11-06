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New Friday OTT releases (November 6, 2026): I'm Game, Meesaya Murukku 2, Haiwaan- 6 titles to watch this Diwali on Netflix, JioHotstar and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Nov 06, 2026, 12:03 IST | Updated: Nov 06, 2026, 12:03 IST

Looking for something to watch this Diwali weekend? Several new movies across languages and genres are arriving on OTT platforms. Here's a look at the list.

New Friday OTT releases (November 6, 2026)
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

New Friday OTT releases (November 6, 2026)

The upcoming Diwali weekend brings a fresh lineup of OTT releases this Friday, November 6. From Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game to Meesaya Murukku 2, Haiwaan, and many more. Here's a look at the list that can help you sort out your binge-watch list.

Meesaya Murukku 2
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Meesaya Murukku 2

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Directed by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, this Tamil musical drama is a spiritual sequel to the 2017 original film. It follows three generations of musicians as they face struggles, pursue their aspirations, and share a passion for music while trying to make a name for themselves in the industry.

Nooru Kodi Vaanavil
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Nooru Kodi Vaanavil

Where to watch: ZEE5

Directed by Sasi, the romantic drama stars Harish Kalyan and Siddhi Idnani. The film follows Vino, a young television broadcaster who moves to Goa to pursue his career. The rest of the cast includes Kovai Sarala, Thambi Ramaiah, Chinni Jayanth, Sampath Raj, M. Rinil, and VJ Parvathy.

I'm Game
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

I'm Game

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Starring Dulquer Salmaan, the Malayalam fantasy action thriller follows Dan John, a wealthy gambler whose life takes an unexpected turn after a road accident and a hand transplant. He soon discovers that his new hand is connected to a deceased cricketer, drawing him into a dangerous conflict involving cricket betting, action, and revenge.

Haiwaan
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Haiwaan

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Directed by Priyadarshan, the crime thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan follows Shyam Rane, a visually impaired man who gets caught in a murder case and must protect a retired judge's daughter from a revenge-driven killer.

Campus Drivers
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Campus Drivers

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The French romantic drama series, based on CS Quill's bestselling novels, follows Lois, a university student whose life takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Lane, a popular student known for avoiding commitment.

The Vvaan: Force of the Forest
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Vvaan: Force of the Forest

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The film follows Rishi, played by Sidharth Malhotra, who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar and encounters mysterious supernatural forces after entering a sacred forest protected by local folklore.

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