/New Friday OTT releases (November 6, 2026): I'm Game, Meesaya Murukku 2, Haiwaan- 6 titles to watch this Diwali on Netflix, JioHotstar and more

Looking for something to watch this Diwali weekend? Several new movies across languages and genres are arriving on OTT platforms. Here's a look at the list.
The upcoming Diwali weekend brings a fresh lineup of OTT releases this Friday, November 6. From Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game to Meesaya Murukku 2, Haiwaan, and many more. Here's a look at the list that can help you sort out your binge-watch list.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Directed by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, this Tamil musical drama is a spiritual sequel to the 2017 original film. It follows three generations of musicians as they face struggles, pursue their aspirations, and share a passion for music while trying to make a name for themselves in the industry.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Directed by Sasi, the romantic drama stars Harish Kalyan and Siddhi Idnani. The film follows Vino, a young television broadcaster who moves to Goa to pursue his career. The rest of the cast includes Kovai Sarala, Thambi Ramaiah, Chinni Jayanth, Sampath Raj, M. Rinil, and VJ Parvathy.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Starring Dulquer Salmaan, the Malayalam fantasy action thriller follows Dan John, a wealthy gambler whose life takes an unexpected turn after a road accident and a hand transplant. He soon discovers that his new hand is connected to a deceased cricketer, drawing him into a dangerous conflict involving cricket betting, action, and revenge.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Directed by Priyadarshan, the crime thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan follows Shyam Rane, a visually impaired man who gets caught in a murder case and must protect a retired judge's daughter from a revenge-driven killer.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The French romantic drama series, based on CS Quill's bestselling novels, follows Lois, a university student whose life takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Lane, a popular student known for avoiding commitment.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The film follows Rishi, played by Sidharth Malhotra, who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar and encounters mysterious supernatural forces after entering a sacred forest protected by local folklore.