/IGP Sujit Kumar highlights Kashmir Police's expanding role beyond security operations

Beyond counter-terrorism operations, the Jammu and Kashmir Police is intensifying its grassroots efforts to protect young people from drug abuse, cyber fraud and other social evils, with a renewed focus on prevention, counselling and rehabilitation.

Delivering this message during his first press conference at the Police Control Room in Srinagar on Thursday, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar, said policing in the Valley was not limited to combating terrorism and dismantling criminal networks. He said equal importance was being given to addressing issues affecting the everyday lives and future of Kashmiri youth.

Highlighting the scale of the ongoing anti-drug campaign, the IGP said police had registered 1,651 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act this year and arrested 1,941 accused persons allegedly involved in the drug trade.

During the operations, police seized 1,711 kilograms of narcotics and recovered cash amounting to Rs 1.10 crore, including seizures linked to a recently busted drug network in Srinagar's Downtown area.

He further said that properties belonging to drug traffickers, worth approximately Rs 154 crore, had been seized or attached. As part of the financial crackdown, 567 bank accounts containing Rs 1.71 crore had been frozen, while illegal narcotic cultivation spread over 2,116 kanals of land had been destroyed.

The IGP said the approach towards those already struggling with drug addiction was centred on reform and rehabilitation rather than punishment alone. He appealed to affected youngsters to approach the police without hesitation, assuring them that their identities and privacy would be protected.He said free treatment and rehabilitation facilities were available at dedicated centres.

Turning to the growing threat of cybercrime, Kumar said 12,385 complaints had been registered on the national cybercrime helpline and portal 1930, involving financial fraud exceeding Rs 54 crore.

Of the amount involved, Rs 7.48 crore had been recovered or blocked, while additional funds had been frozen or placed under bank liens, he said.

Police had also registered 93 FIRs in connection with cyber fraud cases, including seven involving mule bank accounts allegedly used to facilitate fraudulent financial transactions.

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Warning that cybercriminal networks were increasingly exploiting local youth and links with foreign handlers, the IGP said elderly people and other vulnerable sections of society were among the primary targets of such frauds. He urged young people to stay away from suspicious financial dealings, mule accounts and offers promising easy money.

The IGP also raised concerns over road safety violations, particularly triple-riding on motorcycles, reckless driving, modified and excessively loud exhaust systems, and dangerous stunt biking. He said such practices endangered not only those involved but also pedestrians, senior citizens, other motorists and patients requiring emergency medical assistance.