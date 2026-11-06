/US midterms 2026: Meet the Democrats who turned the election upside down and scored big wins across America

Democrats made sweeping gains in the 2026 US midterms, flipping key Republican seats and winning historic victories. Meet the candidates who helped reshape America's political landscape
Democrat James Talarico scored one of the biggest victories of the 2026 US midterm elections, defeating Republican Ken Paxton in Texas' Senate race. His win marked a major breakthrough for Democrats in a state that Donald Trump carried comfortably in 2024. Talarico's victory also made him the first Democrat to win a Texas Senate election since 1988, ending a decades-long Republican dominance in the state's Senate representation.
Gina Hinojosa delivered another stunning Democratic victory in Texas, defeating three-term Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Her victory ended more than three decades of Republican control of the state's governorship. Hinojosa also made history by becoming Texas' first Latina governor. Her campaign gained momentum amid voter concerns over public schools, water rights and data centre expansion, helping Democrats secure an extraordinary breakthrough in one of America's most important Republican strongholds.
Former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper secured a major Democratic victory in the US Senate race, defeating Republican Michael Whatley. Cooper contested the seat left open after Republican Senator Thom Tillis decided against seeking re-election. His victory flipped the seat for Democrats and strengthened the party's efforts to regain control of the Senate. Cooper's political experience and popularity in the state made him a key figure in the Democrats' successful campaign across traditionally competitive states.
Democrat Annie Andrews pulled off one of the most unexpected victories of the 2026 midterms, defeating Republican Darline Graham in South Carolina's Senate race. The result was particularly significant in a state that has traditionally been a Republican stronghold. Andrews' victory flipped the seat for Democrats and added to the party's remarkable Senate gains. South Carolina's shift was among the clearest signs of how far the Democratic wave extended beyond traditional battleground states.
Democratic Reverend Adam Hamilton defeated Republican incumbent Roger Marshall in Kansas, delivering another major upset for his party. The victory was particularly significant given the state's long-standing Republican lean. Hamilton's win ended a Republican hold on the Senate seat and marked the first time since 1932 that Kansas elected a Democratic senator. His success became one of the defining moments of the 2026 election, demonstrating the Democrats' ability to make gains in traditionally conservative territory.
Democratic state Representative Josh Turek defeated Republican Representative Ashley Hinson in Iowa's Senate race, securing another crucial seat for his party. Turek's victory was a significant upset in a state that voted decisively for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. The result strengthened the Democratic Senate majority and highlighted the impact of economic dissatisfaction among voters. Iowa was among the Republican-leaning states where Democrats managed to turn competitive races into decisive victories.
Democrat Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's closely contested Senate race. His victory helped Democrats retain the seat and also made history, with El-Sayed becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. The contest was among the most closely watched races of the midterms, with both candidates facing intense scrutiny throughout the campaign. El-Sayed's victory added another historic milestone to an election that significantly reshaped America's political representation.
Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff successfully defended his seat in Georgia, defeating Republican Congressman Mike Collins. Ossoff's victory was important for Democrats as they sought to maintain their existing Senate seats while making gains elsewhere. Georgia has emerged as one of the country's most closely watched political battlegrounds, and Ossoff's win ensured the party retained an important foothold in the South. His re-election also added to the Democrats' momentum during a decisive election night.
Democrat Amy Acton defeated Republican Vivek Ramaswamy to win Ohio's governorship, delivering another major upset for the party. Acton's campaign attracted national attention, particularly following a controversial advertisement released by Ramaswamy's campaign featuring her estranged mother. Her victory ended Republican control of the governor's office and added Ohio to the list of states where Democrats made significant gains. The result was another indication of the changing political landscape during the 2026 midterms.
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made history by becoming the first Black woman elected governor in the United States. Her victory in Georgia was a landmark moment for Democratic representation and another major setback for Republicans in a key presidential battleground state. Bottoms' election also marked a significant political shift in Georgia, where Democrats managed to secure the governorship. Her victory became one of the most prominent historic milestones of the 2026 US midterm elections.