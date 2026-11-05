/Watch: Ilhan Omar breaks into a dance after securing fifth-term victory amid long-running Trump feud

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar celebrated her re-election with a victory dance alongside her husband and supporters at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis, the nation's first Somali shopping centre.

The Minnesota Democrat secured a fifth term in Congress, where she has served since 2019. Supporters gathered at the mall, a popular spot for Omar, to celebrate her latest election victory.

In her first reaction, Omar said Americans would not allow President Donald Trump to silence them. She described her re-election as a clear mandate and a rejection of what she called political targeting.

Federal investigation and questions over finances

Omar's campaign season was marked by controversies, including questions surrounding her family's finances. She has been at the receiveing end of Trump adminsitration's anti-immigration rhetoric.

On October 12, the US Department of Justice confirmed that Homeland Security Investigations had carried out a search under a judicially authorised warrant as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation. However, the department did not say that the investigation was related to Omar or provide details about the purpose of the search.

Separately, a report by the New York Post raised questions about the financial disclosures of Omar's husband, Tim Mynett.

According to the report, Mynett initially valued his venture capital firm, Rose Lake Capital, and his now-closed California wine business, eStCru, at up to $30 million in Omar's 2024 financial disclosure.

However, her 2025 disclosure showed no income from the venture capital firm and between $200 and $1,000 from the wine business, which shut down in April. The report linked the changes to the ongoing probe, while Omar has described herself as "working class".

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Allegations over marriage

Omar has also faced allegations for years that she entered into a sham marriage with her biological brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, to help him obtain a green card.

According to the New York Post, federal prosecutors are examining whether her 2009 marriage to Elmi involved an attempt to bypass US immigration laws.

Investigators are also reportedly looking into whether Omar or her late father, Nur Omar Mohamed, provided false information in immigration documents, including details about her birth date, the newspaper reported, citing sources familiar with the investigation.