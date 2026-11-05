/Six killed as massive fire tears through Brooklyn home, lithium-ion battery found at scene; Mamdani says neighbourhood faces 'immense grief'

Six people were killed and several others injured after a fast-moving, three-alarm fire tore through a two-storey wooden home in Brooklyn's Sunset Park early Thursday (Nov 5), New York City officials said. A lithium-ion battery was found at the scene, but investigators have not established whether it caused the blaze.

The fire broke out at around 1:39 am at 653 58th Street, near Seventh Avenue. Firefighters reached the property in three minutes and 18 seconds but found flames engulfing the basement and both upper floors. Four adults were found dead inside the house after the fire was brought under control. They had suffered severe burns and are yet to be identified. Two other residents, a man and a woman in their 50s, were pulled from the building in cardiac arrest and taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where they later died.

Four other civilians were injured in the blaze. Three firefighters and two police officers also suffered minor injuries while responding to the emergency.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed the deaths at the scene, describing the incident as an "intense, fast-growing, three-alarm fire".

'It will take a long time for this neighbourhood to mourn'

Speaking at a press briefing alongside FDNY First Deputy Commissioner Daniel Flynn, Mamdani expressed condolences to the families of those killed and said the city would support the affected community. "This was a devastating fire. It will take a long time for this neighbourhood to mourn the neighbours they lost this morning and to recover from this immense grief," he said.

The NYC mayor said eight residents were displaced and taken to hotels, with the Red Cross assisting those affected. Mamdani said the city was also examining what short- and medium-term support would be needed by those who had lost their homes.

Firefighters rescued trapped residents as staircase partially collapsed

According to FDNY First Deputy Commissioner Daniel Flynn, firefighters found people trapped inside when they arrived. "They were able to rescue four people from that building and transport them to local hospitals. Two of those people are still alive. And if not for the heroic efforts of our firefighters and EMS personnel, those people would be deceased as well," Flynn said.

Two residents were trapped behind window bars at the rear of the first floor. Firefighters entered through a back door and rescued them. The staircase between the first and second floors partially collapsed during the fire. Fire officials said crews used a portable ladder to move between floors while assessing the building's structural stability.

A total of 231 fire and emergency medical personnel, deployed across 74 units, responded to the three-alarm blaze. The fire was brought under control at around 4:28 am, according to Mamdani, while the FDNY's social media update put the time at approximately 4:30 am.

Lithium-ion battery found as investigators examine cause

FDNY fire marshals are investigating what triggered the fire. Investigators recovered what appeared to be a bicycle and a stand-up scooter from the badly damaged home. Both were mangled and burnt.

A lithium-ion battery was also found at the scene, but officials have not confirmed whether it was connected to the fire.

Chief of Operations Kevin Woods said flames were coming out of every window when crews arrived. He described the property as a wooden "row frame" building, with its roof, floors, walls and exterior sheathing made of wood.

The fire spread to the exterior of one neighbouring property in a row of 25 buildings. Woods credited firefighters with preventing it from spreading further.

Officials urge residents to prepare for fires

Officials used the briefing to remind residents to plan how they would escape if a fire broke out at home.

"Always have a plan. Always have a plan for fire," Flynn said, urging people to consider how they would get out and alert others in the house.

Mamdani also highlighted fire safety as winter approaches, saying tenants who do not receive adequate heat should contact 311. He warned that a lack of heating can lead residents to use extension cords and urged New Yorkers to follow safer practices.