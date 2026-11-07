/Cornell faculty pass 75-50 no confidence resolution against university administration over alleged gang rape case

Faculty members at Cornell University voted on Friday to pass a no-confidence resolution against the institution's leadership over its handling of an alleged gang rape that has triggered widespread outrage across the United States. Although the resolution is non-binding, the vote represents a significant symbolic rebuke of the administration at the Ivy League university in New York state.

According to a lawsuit, a female student was allegedly assaulted by seven male students at a fraternity house on campus. After the initial allegations emerged in 2024, Cornell shut down the fraternity, a male social club, and temporarily suspended the students accused of involvement. Two of them were subsequently expelled. However, critics have argued that the university's response was insufficient, prompting protests in several US cities last month calling for accountability.

The resolution passed on Friday states that the faculty has no confidence in the ability of the central administration to effectively address the ongoing crisis of sexual assault at Cornell University. The measure received 75 votes in favour and 50 against, while five faculty members abstained. The alleged gang rape has intensified scrutiny of Cornell, which has launched an independent investigation into how the university handled the case.

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In October, Cornell President Laurence Kotlikoff suspended fraternity parties on campus for the remainder of the academic year. The decision was among several preliminary steps introduced to address sexual assault at the university. Meanwhile, prosecutors in New York state have reopened a criminal investigation into the incident. Local authorities had previously decided not to pursue the case in 2024, citing an apparent lack of evidence.

On Friday, Cornell's Board of Trustees, the university's highest governing body, expressed its support for President Laurence Kotlikoff. "Today's Faculty Senate vote reflects the deep anger across our campus and sends a clear signal that what happened to Jane Doe is unacceptable," Board Chair Anne Smalling said in a statement, referring to the female student who brought the gang rape allegation.