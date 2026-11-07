/US opens new front against Iran, 'Iron Gate' targets land routes and Caspian Sea networks

US Central Command directed the creation of a task force on Saturday to help stop Iran from moving advanced weapons and other materials over ground routes. Admiral Brad Cooper, the CENTCOM commander, ordered the formation of Task Force Iron Gate.

The unit is an internal staff of about 20 civilian and military personnel based in Tampa. It will work with other US agencies to stop the movement of advanced weapons, dual-use technology, sanctioned materials and illicit revenue across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea.

"The establishment of Task Force Iron Gate reinforces the success of our ironclad blockade against Iran at sea," said Cooper. "Strengthening CENTCOM's collaboration with U.S. interagency partners will further constrain Iran's ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military."

The move widens the US pressure campaign beyond the water. It extends enforcement past the existing naval blockade in the Persian Gulf. CENTCOM says that blockade has kept more than $25 billion in Iranian crude oil from reaching export markets in recent months.

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As the blockade has tightened, Tehran has leaned more on alternative corridors, including overland transit through neighbouring states and Caspian shipping to Russia and Central Asia. The new task force is meant to deny Iranian logistics networks those alternatives.

Cooper described the unit as reinforcing what he called an "ironclad blockade against Iran at sea." CENTCOM said enforcement at sea continues against all ships entering or leaving Iranian ports.

The announcement did not name the neighbouring countries whose territory the targeted routes cross, and it did not say whether the task force will conduct interdictions itself.