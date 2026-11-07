/Who will govern New Zealand? National and Labour neck and neck after election

New Zealand faces an anxious wait for a new government after an election that left the two main parties, National and Labour, level and neither able to govern alone. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told supporters in Auckland that National is once again the largest party in Parliament and has a pathway to forming the next government. He added that the result was too close to call and that compromise would be needed. He will run a caretaker government until the final count on November 27, and he says negotiations can only begin after that.

"National is once again the largest party in parliament, and we have a pathway to forming the next government," he told supporters in Auckland

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has not conceded. He said the country would not know the shape of the next government for a while, and that every vote matters and must be counted. He said the next Parliament would require everyone to work together, and promised Labour would "get straight to work" if it gets the chance to govern. Regardless of the outcome, he said Labour wasn't going anywhere.

Projected composition of the parliament

National and Labour finished close at about 29%, separated by only a few thousand votes. On election-night numbers, National, ACT and NZ First held a narrow majority in a record-sized Parliament. The left bloc of Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori trailed on 56 seats. The ruling coalition consists of National, ACT and NZ First.