/Robert Pattinson as the Next 007? Actor reportedly auditions for James Bond

The search for the next James Bond is underway following Daniel Craig's departure from the iconic spy franchise after No Time to Die (2021). With fans eager to know who will take over the role of the British secret agent, several actors have been linked to the coveted 007 title. Now, the Batman star Robert Pattinson has emerged as a surprise contender, with reports claiming that he has undergone a screen test for the role.

Robert Pattinson joins the James Bond casting race

Robert Pattinson reportedly completed his screen test in London in late October, while he was working on The Batman: Part II. He joins actors Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor, who have also been linked to the coveted role, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Nicholas Hoult, reportedly, has also emerged as another possible contender in the latest casting discussions.

The reported inclusion of Pattinson has generated fresh interest in the selection process, particularly given his experience portraying major comic-book and fantasy characters. The actor's possible transition from Gotham to Britain's most famous fictional secret agent would mark another significant franchise role in his career.

Robert Pattinson's connection with James Bond director Denis Villeneuve

One interesting aspect of Pattinson's reported screen test is his previous association with Denis Villeneuve, who is set to direct the next James Bond film. The two recently worked together on Dune: Part Three, in which Pattinson appears as Scytale. Their professional collaboration has added another dimension to speculation surrounding his possible involvement in the spy franchise.

Villeneuve, known for directing films such as Arrival, Blade Runner 2049 and the Dune movies, is taking charge of the next chapter in the long-running 007 series. Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, is writing the screenplay.

Top contenders for James Bond casting

The upcoming instalment will mark the 26th James Bond film and the first since Amazon MGM Studios took full creative control of the franchise. Daniel Craig last portrayed the British secret agent in No Time to Die (2021), bringing his five-film run as 007 to an end.

Several actors have been associated with the succession race, with Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor among the prominent names. The latest reports about Pattinson's screen test have now expanded the conversation around who could take over the iconic role.