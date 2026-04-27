/James Bond 26: New 007 movie release is at least two years away! Details inside

James Bond, code-named 007, a fictional British service agent created by novelist Ian Fleming, was brought to life through movies. Under Amazon MGM it is currently under transition, and it is actively planning for a new agent following Daniel Craig's departure in 2021. Let's delve in to know new details of the highly anticipated James Bond movie.

Who will be the next James Bond?

Seems like fans have to wait for the secret agent for quite some time. As per the report of The Sun, the source has stated, "Bond won't be back until 2028. The production mindset's gone from "Let's hurry this through" to "Make sure we get this right." Denis wanted a long break after Dune 3 and has some broad ideas on the script. Steven will get on with drafts before they map out the final version. That'll take at least the whole summer."

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It further stated, "Realistically, if they can make January 2027 work for pre-production, then that will be a success. The principal photography will run until the summer, and the film always takes around nine months to a year to edit." When asked who will play OO7, the source said, "If I tell you. I'll have to kill you."

The report suggests that the meetings are expected to happen with the candidates this summer. The frontrunners are Callum Turner, Harris Dickinson and Aaron Taylor Johnson. Amazon Studios executives Amy Pascal and David Heyman are compiling a list of potential leading men to replace Daniel Craig. Last year in June, reportedly, Amazon MGM Studios announced that Denis Villeneuve would be directing the new James Bond movie, with Tanya Lapointe serving as executive producer. The film is expected to be written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders).

James Bond movie franchise

The character was created by British novelist Ian Fleming in 1953. In films it has been portrayed by twenty-seven productions by actors Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. Eon Productions, which now holds the adaptation rights to all of Fleming's Bond novels, made all but two entries in the film series. Some of the films based on James Bond are Diamonds Are Forever (1971), Licence to Kill (1989), Golden Eye (1995), Die Another Day (2002) and Casino Royale (2006).

The last James Bond movie is No Time to Die, released in 2021. It is the 25th official Eon Productions film and marks Daniel Craig’s fifth and final performance as 007. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film features Bond retired from active service before returning to face a dangerous new villain.

In February 2025, it was announced that Amazon MGM Studios had gained full creative control of the franchise and that long-serving producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson would step down from producing future films in the series, although they would remain co-owners.