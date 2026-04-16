/Who is the next James Bond? Amazon MGM says, ‘a responsibility we don’t take lightly'

And the next James Bond is... The answer to this question is something the entire world is waiting to be revealed. However, it seems like this is not happening anytime soon. Months after the studio took over the creative reins of the much-loved franchise from Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, they understandably have a lot of research and thinking to do before they choose the man or woman to play the person who has the license to kill.

During Amazon MGM Studios' presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday, the executives at Amazon MGM Studios did address the question, but only to disappoint the audience by saying they are taking their time.

On Wednesday night, the studio’s head of film, Courtenay Valenti, talked about the casting process, sharing, “Now, I know you’re all wondering when we’re going to announce who’s playing James Bond.”

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''Please know that we’re taking the time to do this with care and deep respect. It is the dream of a lifetime for all of us to bring audiences this next chapter, and it’s a responsibility we don’t take lightly.”

For the next instalment, the studio has hired director Denis Villeneuve, who is known for his extraordinary work on the Dune franchise. Working with him to write the script will be Steven Knight, the creator of the much-loved British series Peaky Blinders.

‘’What I can tell you is this: when you pair one of the most beloved franchises in history with a world-class filmmaking team, including the brilliant director Denis Villeneuve, extraordinary producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, executive producer Tanya Lapointe, and screenwriter Steven Knight, you’re setting the stage for something that’s truly worthy of the Bond legacy,” Valenti added.

Concluding on Bond's talk, Valenti said, “That film is coming, and when the time is right, we’ll have much more to share.”