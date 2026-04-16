/Christopher Nolan reveals The Odyssey’s new footage, explains why he chose it: 'It’s not a story. It’s the story'

Christopher Nolan and his film The Odyssey were part of the CinemaCon presentation on April 15, where he gave the audience an extended look at his world of the Greeks. His appearance at the event received a warm welcome and was greeted with a standing ovation as the Oscar-winning director took the stage.

The historical drama, which boasts a star-studded cast, is based on Homer's Greek epic and is set to hit theatres in July.

The Odyssey: New Footage at CinemaCon

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Nolan made his way to Las Vegas to showcase a glimpse of his creation to exhibitors and also addressed why he chose the story of the Trojan Horse during Universal's presentation.

New footage from The Odyssey starts with Odysseus (Matt Damon), bare-chested and

sitting on a beach, questioning how long he has been gone as he talks to Calypso (Charlize Theron), saying that that he “can’t remember anything before Troy.”

“Did I have a wife? Children? Maybe a son?” Damon says. “If I had a son, how old would he be now?”



Meanwhile, in the flashback, Odysseus's son Telemachus (Tom Holland) has been told the story of the Trojan Horse, ''from the Inside.''

The clip further shows the sequence of the famous Trojan Horse attack, which the Greeks used to enter the city of Troy. Inside the giant wooden horse are the soldiers. To check if the horse is safe enough to take into the city, soldiers stab the horse to see if anything is hidden inside, and one of the men gets stabbed. But the others cover his mouth to keep him silent. The clip has not been released to the public as of now. However, based on the earlier clips, this sequence has been released before.

On why choosing The Odyssey, which is the first film since his Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, Nolan said at the event,“Why ‘The Odyssey?’ ‘The Odyssey’ is a story that has fascinated generation after generation for 3,000 years,” Nolan mused. “It’s not a story. It’s the story.”

‘’I wanted to grab the exciting opportunity of bringing it to a modern cinema audience,” the Tenet director said.

Speaking of appearing alone and not with the stars of his movie, the director quipped that the weight of their talents would collapse the stage as he went on to mention “partner” Matt Dam as he said, “this film has been an absolute nightmare to film.”



In the movie, Damonplays the Greek king ofIthaca, who is on a long and perilous journey home. Packed with stars, the movie features Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Benny Safdie, Mia Goth, Elliot Page, Samantha Morton, Ryan Hurst and Travis Scott.