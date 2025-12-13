/Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey prologue unveiled: What's the story of Trojan horse?

Christopher Nolan has taken the world into the epic realm of his next film, The Odyssey, and with the first short glimpse, it promises to be a visionary saga. A six-minute prologue clip has officially hit theatres and is being played before IMAX 70-millimetre screenings of Sinners and One Battle After Another.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey 6-Minute Prologue Shows an Epic Battle

Based on Homer’s Greek epic The Odyssey, the historical drama is heavy on star power, like many of Nolan’s films. And as with many of his previous works, this movie is set to be stunning in every sense.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Impressing audiences with just a six-minute prologue that is not yet available online, the clip features Matt Damon and the Trojan Horse in an epic battle sequence.

As per Variety, the clip depicts the story of the Trojan Horse, which is not a major plot

An element in Homer’s Odyssey, but it is part of the broader mythology surrounding Odysseus.

The clip begins with Jon Bernthal’s Menelaus, king of Sparta, asking Tom Holland’s Telemachus, son of Odysseus, “Did you hear the story of the horse?”

Telemachus signs that he knows the story.

"Did you hear it from the inside?" Menelaus continues.

The clip then shows Damon’s Odysseus, Bernthal, and others huddled inside a giant wooden horse that has landed ashore at Troy as the Trojans cheer. The horse is dragged into the city, and they probe the horse with swords to check for hidden threats. As the darkness of night spreads, Odysseus climbs down a rope and silently attacks, triggering the beginning of the battle.

As the battle begins, with Odysseus and his men continuing to attack, the Greeks open the gates of Troy, allowing Greek soldiers to pour into the city, and a brutal war continues. With the snaps from the film, the teaser ends.

In the six-minute prologue, cast members like Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson didn't make an appearance.

The six-minute prologue leaked

With its grand scale and massive visuals, the six-minute glimpse from the movie was quickly leaked on social media platforms before being taken down by Universal Pictures due to copyright issues. Still images from the teaser have since gone viral, with viewers praising Nolan and stating that the clip left them stunned.

The adaptation comes with a rather stunning cast, comprising Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and Mia Goth.