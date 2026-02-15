/I’m sorry, I’m the next...' Callum Turner breaks his silence on James Bond casting rumours

The entire world is waiting to see who will be the next James Bond, and several actors’ names have surfaced. However, the one currently leading the race is actor Callum Turner.

The 35-year-old British actor, whose name has been circulating as a potential next James Bond, has finally addressed the rumours.



At the Berlin Film Festival, Turner attended a press conference for his new film, Rosebush Pruning. As the event began, the very first question he faced was about his possible future in the 007 franchise.

Turner was asked whether he wanted to "get it out of the way" regarding a casting announcement.

To this, the actor said, "You’re right, it’s very early for that question,” Turner tells before adding, “I’m not going to comment on it.”

The conversation became fun when Turner's Rosebush Pruning costar, Tracy Letts, jokingly said, "I’m sorry, I’m the next James Bond!”

Turner said, “Tracy, I thought you weren’t going to say anything.”

The actor is known for his work in TV shows such as Masters of the Air and in the Harry Potter spin-off film series Fantastic Beasts.



Turner’s reaction comes after he became the bookmakers’ top choice. According to The Telegraph, William Hill, the UK-based online betting and gaming platform, has cut its odds from 5/2 to 7/4, putting it ahead of rivals such as Henry Cavill, who is also one of the top contenders.

Further speculation arose when Turner was seen holidaying in Jamaica with his fiancée, Dua Lipa. This sparked rumours that they may have stayed at or near the GoldenEye resort, the estate where author Ian Fleming wrote many of his Bond novels. Several James Bond films, including Dr. No, were filmed in nearby locations, leading to speculation that Turner could have been there for filming.



If Turner is chosen as the next James Bond, it will be the biggest role of his career.

In June 2025, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve was announced as the director of the next James Bond film.



The Dune director said in a statement released that he was a "die-hard James Bond fan" and will "honour the tradition" of the franchise. Villeneuve will also serve as an executive producer of the new film.