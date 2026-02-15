/Mahesh Babu unveils Nagabandham teaser; an epic tale of faith and destiny | Watch

Google Preferred
Published: Feb 15, 2026, 13:39 IST | Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 13:39 IST
Nagabandham teaser Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Mahesh Babu has unveiled the teaser of mytho-action Nagabandham, sending fans to frenzy. Directed by Abhishek Nama, the film features Virat Karrna in the lead. Read on to know more. 
 

The teaser of the mytho-action Nagabandham has been unveiled, and fans can't stop talking about it on social media. Launched by Mahesh Babu on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the film appears to be one of the most ambitious projects of the industry in recent times.

About the trailer

Directed by Abhishek Nama and led by Virat Karrna, Nagabandham is backed by producers Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy. Packed with mythology, history, and spiritual warfare, the film is said to have world-class production values. Sharing the teaser, Mahesh Babu wrote, "The #WorldOfNagabandham looks absolutely fascinating all the way…. Looking forward to experiencing it soon.."

The video gave viewers a glimpse of a mystical Himalayan landscape where an ancient cosmic secret lies buried. The story revolves around the Nagabandham Temple, a shrine believed to guard a powerful force capable of catastrophic destruction if it falls into the wrong hands.

When greed seeks to expose this secret, destiny chooses its warrior, paving a way for an epic battle between faith and destruction. "Born from Brahma’s Creation… Guarded by Vishnu’s Dharma… Powered by Mahadev’s Fury…," a line in the clip says.

The teaser received an electrifying response during a special screening at Prasads PCX in Hyderabad.

About Nagabandham

Nagabandham is partly inspired by historical events, including the Afghan invasion led by Abdali. Fans loved its cinematic scale and visual storytelling. Virat Karrna stands out with a powerful transformation, particularly in sequences depicting a Lord Shiva manifestation. The cast also includes Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Rishabh Sawhney, Garuda Ram, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and BS Avinash in key roles.

Fans reactions

Appreciating the teaser, one fan wrote, "Teaser was mind blowing...wishing team advance blockbuster success from our Universal Superstar." Another said, "TFI is truly coming back with our favourite genre! The vibe, the scale, the madness — everything feels like a sure-shot Pan-India sensational. This is not just a comeback… This is a statement." "Wow mesmerizing wonderful graphics looks like blockbuster loading cant wait," read the third comment.

