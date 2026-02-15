/Ranbir Kapoor drops major hints about Ramayana and Love & War release; opens up about Brahmastra 2

Ranbir Kapoor recently shared some major updates about his upcoming films. The actor interacted with fans during an Instagram live session held to celebrate the anniversary of his lifestyle brand ARKS. On the "Ask Me Anything" session, he revealed the release timelines for his most-anticipated films, Ramayana and Love & War.

Love & War postponed

Add WION as a Preferred Source

During the interaction, Kapoor revealed that his next theatrical release will be Ramayana, and fans will have to wait a little longer for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The romantic period drama was initially planned to hit theatres in August 2026, but now it may arrive later this year or in 2027.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is expected to appear on the big screen during Diwali. Mounted on a large scale and with a star-studded cast, it is one of the most-awaited films in Hindi cinema.

Ranbir Kapoor addresses the delay

Acknowledging the delay, the actor stated that some of his projects, like Ramayana and Love & War, take longer because of their ambitious scale and visual vision, but expressed confidence that audiences would find the wait worthwhile.

Additionally, he also dropped major hints about his two other major projects. Kapoor revealed that Brahmastra 2 is planned to begin sooner than fans expect, and Animal Park, the sequel to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster, is expected to go on floors mid-next year.

Alongside revisiting his past blockbusters like Rockstar and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, he also took out time to praise Dhurandhar. "It was Dhurandhar. Absolutely loved that film. The entire cast and crew smashed it. Really good times at the movies," he said.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front