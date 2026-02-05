/Ranbir Kapoor reveals what made him connect to Animal: ‘Grew up with that distance from our father…’

Ranbir Kapoor has been part of several iconic films in his two-decade-long career, but no film of his has grabbed so much attention as Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal(2023) did. The film not only broke box office records that year, but also cemented Ranbir’s position at the top. While the film was loved by one and all, many objected to the extreme violence and misogyny projected in the film.

The film is gearing up for a release in Japan. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers hosted a special screening for a select audience in Japan, and Ranbir joined in for a quick Q&A, and discussed the film, the director, the much-anticipated sequel and what drew him to the story in the first place.

Ranbir loved Vanga’s previous work

The actor addressed the audience in Japan and spoke about how he had admired Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s previous works. The actor shared, “I really loved his (Sandeep) previous work. He made one film, in Telugu and then in Hindi. I met him for the first time, and it is a rare time when you connect with somebody. I connected with him as a person. I connected with what he was trying to say through the story.”

What drew Ranbir Kapoor to Animal?

The Bollywood star is married to actress Alia Bhatt and is the son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neetu Kapoor. When he was asked what drew him to the film, he said he connected with the core emotion of the plot.

“This may seem like a very intense, action-oriented, bloodied film, but I think the core emotion, the father-son emotion, was something that a lot of men from my generation… we grew up with that distance from our father. So I think I really connected with that deep emotion. It was one of the most treasured and memorable collaborations that I had with a director in my career,” revealed Ranbir.

Animal ended with a glimpse of part 2, which is titled as Amimal Park. Ranbir has revealed that Sandeep Reddy Vanga has plans to make part 3 as well. Ranbir also revealed that the work on Animal Park will begin in 2027.