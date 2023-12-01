Animal movie review: Ranbir Kapoor's film is Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on acid

What is the plot of Animal?



Ranbir Kapoor plays Ranvijay aka Vijay aka Animal who has had a problematic relationship with his father Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor). The problem is not ego clashes between the two though. Vijay has always obsessively loved his father, a bit abnormal for everyone's comprehension, and his father has always been too busy to spend some quality time with him. He grows up as an angsty son craving for his father's approval in everything. A successful businessman, Balbir Singh has always tried to discipline his son, but to no vain. Vijay returns home from the US with family in tow after 8 long years when there is an attempt to assassinate his beloved father. Vijay then turns barbaric and goes on eliminating a killing spree until he finds the real culprit and motive. For him, nothing can be more important than his father and his ready to put his marriage with Gayatri (Rashmika Mandanna) at stake to protect his father.



The basic plot of avenging one's parents is not new to Bollywood but it is Vanga's treatment that makes Animal different. I am using the word 'different' for the lack of a better word to describe the emotions I felt going through that 3-hour 21 long gore fest that Vanga has indulged in.



How much violence is too much violence?



Writer, editor, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had said in an interview that he would teach India how action films are made and he was not joking about it. Stylish and elaborately choreographed with a stupendous background score, the action scenes are completely new to Bollywood. Especially a scene where hundreds of masked men come charging at Ranbir (dressed in a white kurta and dhoti) with first guns and then axes as our man-child protagonist goes gleefully charging at them with an Indian-made bazooka. It's a long scene where guns, violence, and gore have just been thrown in like it was being distributed at some store for free and you think that Vijay has finally done avenging the attack on his father. But it is just the first half and Vanga has more to showcase.



By the second half, everything becomes too much. The gore, the violence, the bloodshed, the toxicity and even Ranbir Kapoor himself. Vanga was criticized for showing toxic love in his previous outing on screen - Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy. Looks like the man took note of the criticism and became brazen about it. Because in Animal the relationship that Vijay and Gayatri share is alarming from the beginning.



Sandeep Reddy Vanga hates women



The first encounter between Rashmika and Ranbir's character is uncomfortable. He makes a crass remark on her body and then the next moment she has called off her engagement and left her family for him. The women in Vanga's world are charmed by men discussing women's anatomy with a straight face (remember Kabir Singh?) In Animal, he does try to show Mandanna's character to have a spine and speak up in between but everything somehow is forgiven in the name of love. The toxicity, the bloodshed, the beast mode because hey the man is good in bed. Tripti Dimri plays a key role in the film but is also literally treated as a sex object and by the time her character comes on screen, you have given up on the man and the story itself.