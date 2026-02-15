/Heer Ranjha announcement! Imtiaz Ali, Ektaa Kapoor reunite for Laila Majnu sequel; Sajid Ali to direct

After Laila Majnu, which became one of the cult romantic films of recent times, filmmakers Imtiaz Ali and Ektaa Kapoor are all set to reunite for the next chapter in your favourite universe with the upcoming project Heer Ranjha. Directed by Sajid Ali, it is positioned as the second installment in the franchise.

Heer Ranjha announcement

The film was announced on Valentine's Day, and it is set to carry forward the legacy of the 2018 release Laila Majnu, which gradually gained cult status among fans.

Describing Heer Ranjha as a poetic retelling of a timeless love legend, the makers shared the announcement with the caption, "Some love stories never die… From Laila Majnu to Heer Ranjha-The Love Legacy Continues."

As soon as the announcement surfaced, fans flooded the comment section with excitement. "Ohhh can't wait," wrote one user. Another said, "I hope they finally have a happy ending." Many are also hoping to watch Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary reunite after Laila Majnu. "I LOVE THIS. ABSOLUTELY. DESERVES A MULTIVERSE. But genuinely, if it isn't avinash and tripti it's not gonna be another trance. Kindly don't play with our feelings. I request," read one comment.

Makers of the upcoming film

Speaking about the film, Ektaa Kapoor said, "Imtiaz and Sajid have the rare ability to capture love with honesty and depth. While Laila Majnu found its audience over time and became a cult classic! Heer Ranjha is a love story that aims to transcend time and emotions. We hope to touch audiences across the Indian diaspora and beyond, with our storytelling."

While Imtiaz Ali added, "Heer Ranjha has its own world and rhythm, it speaks the love language of this generation while staying rooted in something eternal. Collaborating with Ektaa again feels like a natural continuation of a shared emotional language."

Presented by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Preety Ali under Pi Films Pvt Ltd, Heer Ranjha is expected to begin filming soon.

Further details about the cast and storyline are yet to be unveiled.

