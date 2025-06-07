/Ektaa Kapoor's 7 iconic shows: Hum Paanch, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Bade Ache Lagtey Hain and more

(Photograph: Instagram )

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is and will always be one of the best shows! It tells the story of Anurag and Prerna, two lovers who are set to get married, according to their fathers' wishes. However, they face challenges in every step of their love life and how they face it forms the main part of the story. It stars Cezzane Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Karan Singh Grover, and Surveen Chawla among others.