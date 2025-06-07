/Ektaa Kapoor's 7 iconic shows: Hum Paanch, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Bade Ache Lagtey Hain and more

Published: Jun 07, 2025, 18:49 IST | Updated: Jun 07, 2025, 18:49 IST
Before the OTT world took over, Ektaa Kapoor's shows defined our childhood. Let's take a look at a few of her iconic shows that turned 9 PM into a sacred screen time.
Ektaa Kapoor's iconic shows
Ekta Kapoor introduced some of the unforgettable characters with dramatic narratives. Be it Kasautii Zindagii Kay or Kayaamat, here are few of her popular shows.
Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii
Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii explores the world of Parvati and Om Agarwal's life, who are living in a Marwadi joint family where she is the ideal daughter-in-law. How she takes responsibility for each and everyone and takes care of everyone is the main part. It stars Sakshi Tanwar, Kiran Karmarkar, Shweta Kawatra, Rinku Karmarkar, Ali Asgar, and Tina Parekh among others.
Hum Paanch
Hum Paanch is about Anand Mathur who lives with his daughters, whose pranks annoy him. Moreover, he is pestered by the sarcastic comments from his first wife, who although dead, cannot resist interfering in his life. It stars Ashok Saraf, Shoma Anand, Bhairavi Raichura, Vidya Balan, Rakhi Vijan, and Vandana Pathak among others.
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is about Mihir Virani, who decides to marry Tulsi, the daughter of their family priest. However, his mother strongly disapproves and tries to create various obstacles in Tulsi's life. It stars Smriti Irani, Apara Mehta, Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Riva Bubber, and Sumeer Sachdev among others.
Kasamh Se
Kasamh Se revolves around three sisters named Bani, Pia, and Rano, who come to Mumbai to fulfill their father's wish after his untimely demise. They seek shelter with businessman Jai Walia, who is a ruthless person, but at the same gives a fair chance to everyone. It stars Ram Kapoor, Roshni Chopra, Prachi Desai, Arunima Sharma, Gurdeep Kohli, and Pallavi Subash among others.
Jodha Akbar
Jodha Akbar is about Jodha Bai a fiery Rajput princess who is obliged to marry a Mughal emperor, Akbar, for political reasons. Eventually, mutual respect and admiration lead to true love between the two. It stars Paridhi Sharma, Rajat Tokar, Ashwini Kalsekar, Ankita Dubey, Vicky Batra, Meghana Naidu, and Ketan Karande among others.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Kasautii Zindagii Kay is and will always be one of the best shows! It tells the story of Anurag and Prerna, two lovers who are set to get married, according to their fathers' wishes. However, they face challenges in every step of their love life and how they face it forms the main part of the story. It stars Cezzane Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Karan Singh Grover, and Surveen Chawla among others.
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain tells the story of a middle-class girl Priya and a business tycoon Ram. How the duo carry on with their lives after they get married forms the main crux of the story. It stars Sakshi Tanwar, Ram Kapoor, Ayesha Sharma, Rajat Kapoor, Niharika Kapoor, Karthik Sharma, and Neha Shergill among others.