/Did you know? O’Romeo and Gangubai Kathiawadi are inspired by the same book

Shahid Kapoor’s O'Romeo is now in theatres. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie takes audiences back into the gangster world of Bombay. With fictional liberties, the film is inspired by the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi.

The story is said to be inspired by the life of gangster Hussain Ustara and his thrilling yet tragic bond with Sapna Didi, a widow seeking revenge on gangster Dawood Ibrahim, whom she believed had killed her husband. In the movie, Shahid plays Ustara, while Triptii Dimri portrays Afsha Khan. The character is inspired by Sapna Didi.

The film, adapted from Zaidi’s book, has once again drawn global attention to Mumbai’s underworld. But did you know this is the same book that inspired Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali brought the story of Gangubai to the big screens

Starring Alia Bhatt in the title role, Gangubai Kathiawadi tells the true story of a brothel girl who went on to become Kathiawadi’s lady don.

Set in the 1960s, the film is adapted from one of the chapters of Mafia Queens of Mumbai. In an interview, Bhansali revealed that Zaidi was shocked when he called to buy the rights, as it was considered one of the darkest stories in the book.

“When I called [Hussain Zaidi, author of “Mafia Queens of Mumbai” on which this film is partly based] and said I want to buy the rights, he was shocked,” Bhansali said.

Alia Bhatt in the title role, Gangubai Kathiawadi Photograph: (X)

“He (Zaidi) said, ''This is the darkest story of them all.’ But I said I wanted this story from Mumbai. I lived one lane away from where she lived for 30 years of my life, and I’d pass by these brothels every day,” the director said.

Released in 2022, the film was a huge hit and became one of the most acclaimed works of the celebrated Indian director.

More about Mafia Queens of Mumbai

Image of Gangubai and Sapna Didi Photograph: (X)

The 2011 non-fiction book tells the stories of 13 women, including Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sapna Didi, Jenabai Daruwali, Mumbai's first female “mafia queen”, and others who rose to power in Mumbai’s criminal underworld. They left a powerful and lasting mark on the male-dominated criminal hierarchy.



O'Romeo: The Story of Sapna Didi

One chapter of Zaidi’s book narrates the story of Sapna Didi, born Ashraf Khan, a woman who planned to kill don Dawood Ibrahim, who ran Mumbai’s underworld from Dubai.

To seek revenge, she teamed up with Hussain Ustara, who shared the same goal. As she trained with him and learned how to use a gun, Ustara fell in love with her.