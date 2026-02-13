O' Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri rule this bloody saga of guns and gangsters

In O Romeo, Vishal Bharadwaj again presents Shahid Kapoor in one of his most charming avatars, and together, the duo delivers a captivating, engrossing, and poetic musical set on a template of brutality and heinous gangster drama, which has now become quite repetitive in Hindi cinema.

Directed by Bharadwaj, the film transports the audience to 1990s Bombay. Known for experimenting with storytelling, characters, and performances, Bharadwaj does not attempt anything new that makes this movie unique, unlike his past outings, which were always different from what we generally saw. Instead, he delivers an interesting and engaging thriller, which is held by music, performances, and ultimately, how it has been shot, which is exactly what we expect when Bharadwaj is in the director’s chair.

Vishal Bharadwaj and Shahid Kapoor’s collaboration is an enthralling gangster drama that is an absolute mass entertainer, despite its predictable storyline. Is this volatile film of a gangster turned Romeo worth taking? Let’s find out.

O' Romeo: What is the movie about?

The film transports the audience to the world of 1990s Bombay and revolves around gangster Ustra(Shahid Kapoor). One day, a woman named Afsha (Tripti Dimri) approaches him, seeking revenge for her husband’s (Vikrant Massey) death at the hands of Jamal (Avinash Tiwary), a dreaded gangster who was once Ustra’s partner. They share a troubled past. Jamal is now in Spain and is running things from there, while Ustra remains in Bombay and works under the guidance of an officer named Ismail Khan (Nana Patekar).

Seeking revenge for her husband’s death, Ashraf joins Ustra’s gang, learns how to shoot a gun, and gradually crosses the line that once restrained him. As this all is happening, Romeo develops feelings for Afsha, and this is where the Romeo side of Ustra comes off and takes the highlight. How they eventually take revenge on Jamal forms the rest of the plot.

Bharadwaj's O' Romeo is an entertaining yet predictable ride.

When Bharadwaj is in the director’s chair, the vision he brings to the screen is compelling. He draws out the best from his actors with a sense of realism that makes the audience empathise with the characters. The emotional depth, combined with a strong screenplay and music that lingers long after you step out of the theatre.

Unlike his past exceptional works, this movie settles for the charm of action, heroism, and performance that comes with the over-dramatisations. The music blends seamlessly with the story, so instead of interrupting it, the songs add energy even to the more juvenile scenes.

The story does not excite you, nor does it surprise you, except for a few twists. What impresses, however, is the way it has been presented. This film is not like Bharadwaj’s usual cinema, which is layered with in-depth emotional vulnerability, tragedy, and inner conflict. Instead, it is a casual entry into the world of mass entertainers. It is quite bloody, we see a lot of blood, something that has become common in every second movie nowadays, where brutal killings and excessive splashes of blood are all over the screen. One scene of Jalal (Avinash) has his face covered with blood. It quickly reminds you of the post-credits scene of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. And to what, which we can call a new trend, Bharadwaj does not forget to add that element.

Still of Tripti Dimri Photograph: (X)

What works and what doesn’t?

Based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, the film arrives with the image of a passionate love story, but that is not entirely the case. The love story between Romeo and Afsha exists, but it remains in the backseat. It unfolds alongside the larger gangster conflicts in this revenge thriller and does not take centre stage. More than the romantic elements, it is the humour that tones down the seriousness of the bloody violence and killings.

Stacked with prolific actors, the movie never bores you despite its repetitive action-driven plot, something audiences are seeing in almost every second film these days. The film is lengthy, and the first half feels slightly slow, taking time to settle and to make the audience understand how the events are unfolding. In the second half, however, the narrative is more understandable. In some action sequences, especially in the climax, the camerawork is impressive and delivers a “wow” factor.

Still of Shahid Kapoor Photograph: (X)

The narrative of this action-packed film is simple and linear. It pleases the audience with its entertainment value and strong performances. Shahid is at his best in the raw action-hero avatar, and it is clear how much he has enjoyed playing this role. Tripti’s performance reminds you of her Qala and Bulbbul days. With that intensity in her wide eyes and raw expressions, she wins every frame. Avinash Tiwary and Nana Patekar also gained attention with their performances.

Apart from the A-listers, Rahul Deshpande as Inspector Pathare stands out and delivers one of the finest performances in the film.