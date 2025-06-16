/Imtiaz Ali birthday special: Jab We Met to Rockstar, 6 films showcasing director's modern take on love

Known for their focus on romance, human emotions, and relationships, Imtiaz Ali's features consist of strong music scores and memorable dialogues.
Imtiaz Ali is a prominent filmmaker who is known for his distinctive storytelling in romance films. Check out some of his movies which have been gained the status of cult classic over time!
Highway tells the story of Veera, a young bride-to-be, who is abducted by a local gangster, Mahabir, and his men a day before her wedding. Far from being terrified of her abductor, Veera discovers a new meaning to her life. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, Durgesh Kumar, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Pradeep Nagar, and Hemant Mahaur among others.
Love Aaj Kal, which was released in 2009, tells the story of two couples, separated by time, dealing with society, familial pressure, internal dilemmas of prioritizing career or love, and the ever-changing dynamics of relationships. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone. Giselli Monteiro, Rishi Kapoor, and Rahul Khanna among others.
Jab We Met tells the story of Aditya, a heartbroken tycoon on the verge of committing suicide, who aimlessly boards a train. He meets Geet, a bubbly girl who plans to elope with her lover and finds himself pulled into her crazy life. The film features Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Kamal Tiwari among others.
Rockstar tells the story of college student Janardhan a simpleton who desperately seeks inspiration for the musician inside him. Although heartbreak helps him reach his goal, it also leads him to self-destruction. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Shammi Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Piyush Mishra among others.
Tamasha follows the story of Ved and Tara falling in love while on a holiday in Corsica and deciding to keep their real identities undisclosed. Tara returns to Delhi and meets a new Ved, who is trying to discover his true self. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Nikhil Bhagal among others.
Laila Majnu is directed by Sajid Ali, presented by Imtiaz Ali, and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Preety Ali. The 2018 movie tells the love story of lovers, Qais and Laila, from Kashmir, who are unable to unite as they face opposition from their families. However, when fate intervenes, Laila gets married to another guy while Qais goes to London. The film features Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Sahiba Bali, Sumit Kaul, Mir Sarwar, and Farhana Bhat among others.