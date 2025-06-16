/Imtiaz Ali birthday special: Jab We Met to Rockstar, 6 films showcasing director's modern take on love

Laila Majnu is directed by Sajid Ali, presented by Imtiaz Ali, and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Preety Ali. The 2018 movie tells the love story of lovers, Qais and Laila, from Kashmir, who are unable to unite as they face opposition from their families. However, when fate intervenes, Laila gets married to another guy while Qais goes to London. The film features Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Sahiba Bali, Sumit Kaul, Mir Sarwar, and Farhana Bhat among others.