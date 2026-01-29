/Imtiaz Ali’s next, featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah, set to release on this date

After the success of Amar Singh Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh are coming back together, this time to tell a story of love and longing. Produced by Applause Entertainment, Mohit Choudhary and Window Seat Films, the film was written and directed by the master storyteller Imtiaz Ali.

Bringing Ali’s vision to life is a stellar cast featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah. With a contemporary and witty narrative that explores the depth of human connection, this film promises to be an exciting cinematic experience.

The film reunites the legendary trio of AR Rahman, Irshad Kamil, and Imtiaz Ali — a creative synergy that has given Indian cinema some of its most unforgettable melodies. In the past, the trio have worked together on popular films such asAmar Singh Chamkila, TamashaandRockstar.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to release in April 2026, but the release date has now been pushed to June 2026.

Speaking about the project, Ali said in a statement, "This film has a big heart. It has a large canvas yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also a country."

Diljit Dosanjh was last in Border 2, which is doing brisk business at the box office ever since its January 23 release. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Sunny Doel, Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa.