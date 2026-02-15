/Tu Yaa Main Box Office collection Day 2: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav starrer gets Valentine’s Day boost

Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav starrer Tu Yaa Main shows a noticeable jump on its Day 2, following Valentine's Day. Bejoy Nambiar's directorial follows a mismatched couple who get trapped in a dangerous situation, struggling to survive while looking for a way out.

Tu Yaa Main box office collection Day 2

According to a report by Sacnilk, Tu Yaa Main earned around Rs 1.40 Cr on Day 2. Released on February 13th, the film witnessed a low opening on its first day at the box office and collected an estimated Rs 0.60 Cr.

So far, the movie has earned a total of Rs 2 Cr from its Day 1 and Day 2 collections. Tu Yaa Main had an overall Hindi occupancy of 18.10% on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

Tu Yaa Main WION review

In the review of the film, WION's Snigdha Behera wrote, "Tu Yaa Main is definitely a must-watch film; if you are a fan of suspense thrillers, then it's the one for you now. The 2-hour 25-minute film, which is about being free-spirited but responsible at the same time, could have been cut short by a few minutes. Even if you watched the Thai remake, The Pool, Tu Yaa Main delivers a different perspective."

About Tu Yaa Main