/Tu Yaa Main Teaser Out! Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gaurav starrer promises thrill blended with dark turn; release date announced

Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gaurav's film Tu Yaa Main is one of the anticipated films, given earlier they had shared the first glimpse. Now, the makers have unveiled the teaser of the film and have given a sneak peek about two individuals in which their survival becomes a necessity. The makers have also revealed the release date along with the teaser.

Teaser of Tu Yaa Main: netizens' reaction

The teaser of Tu Yaa Main begins with two content creators with completely different background and

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Personalities come together for a collaboration out of curiosity. It all begins with fun and much enthusiasm, but things take a different turn when it becomes dark with each time spent and their survival becomes a necessity. But will they be able to survive the danger and live for good, or is this all a nightmare?

Soon after the teaser was dropped, netizens flooded the comment section with their views. One user wrote, "The teaser is very intriguing." Another user wrote, "Shanaya's acting is impressive." “Background music total goosebumps,” wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, "This looks super interesting. Thrill and suspense."

Also Read: Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Mirren honoured ahead of Golden Globes 2026

All about Tu Yaa Main

Tu Yaa Main is helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the Colour Yellow banner, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. Filled with intense scenes and emotional and raw storytelling, Tu Yaa Main is scheduled for Valentine's Day release, i.e., February 13.