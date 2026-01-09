/‘Feel incredibly lucky’: Sarah Jessica Parker reflects on career as she and Helen Mirren are honoured at Golden Eve ahead of Golden Globes 2026

Sarah Jessica Parker, who made the television show Sex and the City iconic with her portrayal of the columnist Carrie Bradshaw, was honoured with the prestigious 2026 Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes' Golden Eve ceremony on Thursday night. The award was given to her by her husband, actor Matthew Broderick at a glittering ceremony that also honoured veteran actress Helen Mirren with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement.

Sarah Jessica Parker reflects on her career

As she received the award from her husband, she reflected on her over three-decade-long career and hinted at the possibility of directing in the future.

Joined by her Sex and the City co-stars Kristin Davis, Evan Handler and David Eigenberg, as well as her husband and son James Wilkie, Parker was recognised for her outstanding contributions to television.

"I'm feeling great fortunate that I was able to sort it all out and carve out a career for myself. It's what I most wanted from the time I was very little, and I don't pretend I didn't work hard, and was dedicated to the point of distraction, perhaps," Parker told reporters on the red carpet. "But I think that I'm always aware that other people worked just as hard and didn't have that same good fortune. I'm proud of what I've been able to accomplish, but sometimes I'm a little bit heartsick over those who were really talented," she said.

She added, "So, on a night like tonight, when I'm forced to reflect, I feel incredibly lucky that I got to work on the kind of projects I did and learn from legends and emerging actors and have extraordinary stories to tell and great directors. So, I feel like I got far more than I had ever hoped for."

Earlier, after wrapping the season 2 of And Just Like That (A sequel of SATC) in August 2025, Parker had hinted at taking up direction.

When asked about her plans to go behind the camera, Parker, on Thursday at Golden Eve said, "I don't, but I might," she said. "I don't know, everything's occupied my time in such a way for so long, but I have a moment now -- well, not really, but sort of, in between some other work, to perhaps consider that. Who knows?"'

Mirren receives Lifetime Achievement Award

The British actress said receiving the Cecil B DeMille Award meant a ‘huge amount’. To me, the three great moments for me in Hollywood: having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, getting an Oscar and this recognition tonight. Three amazing experiences."

The Golden Eve special also featured appearances by Carol Burnett, Harrison Ford, Viola Davis, Ted Danson, and Colman Domingo.