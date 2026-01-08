/Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra, Mila Kunis, Julia Roberts announced as presenters

With just days left for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, the excitement is palpable. On Thursday, the organisers of Golden Globes announced its lineup of presenters for the ceremony that is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. Taking to its official X account, the Golden Globes shared the names of the presenters who will be on stage to give away awards this year.

The list includes Priyanka Chopra, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Mila Kunis, Ana de Armas and Jennifer Garner, among others.

Golden Globes 2026 presenters

The list for the 83rd annual Golden Globes also includes Amanda Seyfried, Ayo Edebiri, Charli xcx, Chris Pine, Connor Storrie, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, Hudson Williams, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Bateman, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, and Kevin Hart.

Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoë Kravitz are also the presenters this year at the event.

More about the event

This year, Nikki Glaser will be hosting the awards night. The event will air live on Sunday at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET on CBS. It will stream on Paramount+ in the US.

In India, the ceremony will be broadcast live at 6.30 am on Monday, January 12.

