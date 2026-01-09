/Tangled live-action: Disney to cast Kathryn Hahn as Villain Mother Gothel? Here's the truth

The live-action Tangled movie is creating buzz ever since reports of finding their Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in Teagon Croft and Milo Manheim have been doing the rounds. Reportedly, in the latest addition, Hollywood actress Kathryn Hahn has been approached to play the role of antagonist Mother Gothel. Let's delve in to know more.

Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel in the live-action Tangled movie? Netizens' reaction

As per reports, Kathryn is in talks with Disney to play the role of Rapunzel's stepmother, Mother Gothel, in the Tangled live-action remake movie. This comes after an earlier report of the studio finalising Australian actress Teagon Croft as Rapunzel, with mystical and magical hair, and American actor Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider, the outlaw thief, who is being chased by the guards of the kingdom and will be the one who will make her escape the tower.

Fans soon got hold of the news as it went viral and are already approving the role that she might be playing. One user wrote, “I need to make a gif of this to show the doubters EXACTLY why Kathryn Hahn is perfect for the role of Mother Gothel because the switch from normal to absolutely sinister in this scene was insane.”

Another user wrote, "KATHRYN HAHN AS MOTHER GOTHEL?!!!! OMAYGHAAAAAD."

"The number of times Hahnaissance enthusiasts will go to the movies to watch the live action with Kathryn as Mother Gothel, "wrote the third user.

Who is Kathryn Hahn?

American actress Kathryn Hahn gained prominence after appearing as a supporting actress in several popular films, including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Step Brothers, We're the Millers, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

She joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe by playing the role of Agatha Harkness in the Disney+ limited series WandaVision and the spin-off Agatha All Along. The role even earned her a Primetime Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominations.