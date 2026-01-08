/Tangled live-action movie: Disney to cast Teagon Croft and Milo Manheim as Rapunzel-Flynn Rider

Seems like Walt Disney have finally let down their hair and got their Rapunzel and Flynn Rider! The news of a live-action movie of Tangled has been going around for quite some time now. The buzz of finding Rapunzel and Flynn Rider might have come to an end as reports of Teagon Croft and Milo Manheim have been finalised.

Details about Rapunzel and Flynn Rider for Tangled live-adaptation

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Disney Studios has chosen Australian actress Teagon Croft and star of the Zombies musical franchise, Milo Manheim, for the roles of Rapunzel, the princess with magical and long hair, and Flynn Rider, the outlaw thief who helps her escape the tower where she had been locked.

Reportedly, the man behind the musical biopics, including The Greatest Showman, Michael Gracey, will be directing this feature. Interestingly, the film will also be having elements of music as well. While Kristin Blur has written the script.

All about Tangled

Tangled is an animated musical fantasy film which was released in 2010. Produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, it is based on the German fairy tale Rapunzel in the collection of folktales published by the Brothers Grimm. The film was directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard and written by Dan Fogelman.

It features the voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, Donna Murphy, Brad Garrett, Ron Perlman, Jeffrey Tambor, Richard Kiel and Paul F. Tompkins, among others.

Tangled tells the story of a princess named Rapunzel, with magical long blonde hair, who has been secretly hidden away by her mother, who is actually a witch. How she escapes the tower and gets her happily ever after forms the main crux of the story. Composer Alan Menken wrote the film's songs with lyricist Glenn Slater.

Who are Teagon Croft and Milo Manheim?

Teagon Croft is an Australian actress. She is best known for her role as Rachel Azrath/Rachel Roth/White Raven in the DC Universe/HBO Max superhero series Titans. In addition, she has also played the titular role in the sci-fi movie The Osiris Child.