LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /What next on Netflix? Series and films releasing in 2026: Enola Holmes, Peaky Blinders and more

What next on Netflix? Series and films releasing in 2026: Enola Holmes, Peaky Blinders and more

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jan 07, 2026, 23:55 IST | Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 23:55 IST

Netflix has unveiled its slate for 2026, and it's exciting, promising a bunch of entertainment. Check out the list!

Netflix slate for 2026
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Netflix slate for 2026

Today, January 7, Netflix released its 2026 slate of series and films that will keep you engaged throughout the year. From Bridgerton season 4 to Peaky Blinders movie, check out the list.

Enola Holmes
2 / 6
(Photograph: X/Netflix)

Enola Holmes

Millie Bobby Brown is returning to Netflix, but not as Eleven but as Enola Holmes. Part 3 of the much-loved franchise is coming back to the streaming giant in summer 2026. Exact release date has not been released.

Avatar: The Last Airbender
3 / 6
(Photograph: X/Netflix)

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender series is coming back with season 2. This new image gives the audience a look at Gordon Cormier as Aang in Season 2. The streaming giant has still not announced an official return date for the second season of the live-action series.

Peaky Blinders
4 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Peaky Blinders

One of the favourites returning is Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Four years after the world said goodbye to Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his clan, they are again returning to Birmingham. The movie hits select theaters on March 6, 2026, and lands on Netflix on March 20, 2026.

Beef season 2
5 / 6
(Photograph: X/Netflix)

Beef season 2

Beef is returning with season 2. Starring Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny, Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan, the new season will consist of eight episodes, each running 30 minutes.

A synopsis for the new season reads, “A young couple witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.”

Remarkably Bright Creatures
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Remarkably Bright Creatures is finally coming to Netflix this year. Starring Sally Field, Lewis Pullman, the film will release on May 8, 2026.

As per Tudum, the film's synopsis reads,''A widow who works at a local aquarium finds joy again when she forms an unlikely bond with a giant Pacific octopus and a wayward young man who comes to town in search of family. Together, they uncover a mystery that will lead them to a life-changing discovery and restore their sense of wonder.''

Trending Photo

What next on Netflix? Series and films releasing in 2026: Enola Holmes, Peaky Blinders and more
6

What next on Netflix? Series and films releasing in 2026: Enola Holmes, Peaky Blinders and more

What air-to-air missiles can and cannot do in modern warfare
10

What air-to-air missiles can and cannot do in modern warfare

Beyond visual range isn’t guaranteed: Why air-to-air missile range claims don’t match combat reality
10

Beyond visual range isn’t guaranteed: Why air-to-air missile range claims don’t match combat reality

'Split-second decisions': How they shape air-to-air missile outcomes
10

'Split-second decisions': How they shape air-to-air missile outcomes

'Air-to-air missiles': 6 challenges they face against low-observable targets
6

'Air-to-air missiles': 6 challenges they face against low-observable targets