/What next on Netflix? Series and films releasing in 2026: Enola Holmes, Peaky Blinders and more

Netflix has unveiled its slate for 2026, and it's exciting, promising a bunch of entertainment. Check out the list!
Today, January 7, Netflix released its 2026 slate of series and films that will keep you engaged throughout the year. From Bridgerton season 4 to Peaky Blinders movie, check out the list.
Millie Bobby Brown is returning to Netflix, but not as Eleven but as Enola Holmes. Part 3 of the much-loved franchise is coming back to the streaming giant in summer 2026. Exact release date has not been released.
Avatar: The Last Airbender series is coming back with season 2. This new image gives the audience a look at Gordon Cormier as Aang in Season 2. The streaming giant has still not announced an official return date for the second season of the live-action series.
One of the favourites returning is Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Four years after the world said goodbye to Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his clan, they are again returning to Birmingham. The movie hits select theaters on March 6, 2026, and lands on Netflix on March 20, 2026.
Beef is returning with season 2. Starring Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny, Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan, the new season will consist of eight episodes, each running 30 minutes.
A synopsis for the new season reads, “A young couple witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.”
Remarkably Bright Creatures is finally coming to Netflix this year. Starring Sally Field, Lewis Pullman, the film will release on May 8, 2026.
As per Tudum, the film's synopsis reads,''A widow who works at a local aquarium finds joy again when she forms an unlikely bond with a giant Pacific octopus and a wayward young man who comes to town in search of family. Together, they uncover a mystery that will lead them to a life-changing discovery and restore their sense of wonder.''