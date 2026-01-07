/What next on Netflix? Series and films releasing in 2026: Enola Holmes, Peaky Blinders and more

Beef is returning with season 2. Starring Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny, Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan, the new season will consist of eight episodes, each running 30 minutes.

A synopsis for the new season reads, “A young couple witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.”