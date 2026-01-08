/Toxic teaser out! Yash's unmatched swag as Raya in first glimpse | Watch

Fans who have been eagerly waiting for a tiny bit of an update on Yash's highly anticipated project, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, have been majorly surprised by the makers. On the occasion of Yash's birthday, the production house gave a treat to his fans by dropping the teaser showcasing the first glimpse of his character Raya.

Toxic teaser out; netizens' reaction

The makers gave a sneak peek of Toxic on YouTube and the logline of it read, "Get a good look at your danger – Introducing Rocking Star Yash as RAYA Toxic – A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in cinemas worldwide on 19-03-2026." #DaddyIsHome #ToxicTheMovie."

Soon, excited fans flooded the comment section, and one user wrote, "The world is my territory – bro took this dialogue seriously." Another user wrote, "Happy Born Day, Yash Boss! Love from Sri Lanka!" “The world is Yash Boss territory,” wrote the third user.

All about Toxic: Cast and their characters

Toxic is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Mohandas. Apart from Yash as Raya, the cast who will be featuring in this thriller are Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Nayanthara as Ganga, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, and Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa.

Filmed in Kannada and English simultaneously, it is also set to be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages. The film's technical team features National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, music composer Ravi Basrur, editor Ujwal Kulkarni, and production designer TP Abid.

The action sequences are choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry, along with National Award-winning duo Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee. It is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on 19 March 2026, coinciding with Ugadi.

All about Yash

Yash predominantly works in Kannada cinema. He began his career in the showbiz industry in several television series in the 2000s. Then he made his film debut in 2007 with Jambada Hudugi. However, his breakthrough role was in the 2008 romantic drama Moggina Manasu, for which he bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.