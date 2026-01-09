LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Farhan Akhtar Net Worth: Early success, income, production house: Full details inside

Farhan Akhtar Net Worth: Early success, income, production house; full details inside

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Jan 09, 2026, 09:28 IST | Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 09:28 IST

Farhan Akhtar is a prolific Bollywood star known for producing films, directing them, acting and singing. Farhan made his debut as a director with Dil Chahta Hai, and since then has worked in several iconic films, garnering immense popularity and wealth on the way. 

How rich is Farhan Akhtar?
1 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

How rich is Farhan Akhtar?

Farhan Akhtar is one of the most renowned figures in Bollywood. In addition to acting, he is also a producer, a filmmaker and a singer. He rose to fame with the massive blockbuster hit Dil Chahta Hai, which he directed in 2001. Farhan has showcased his talent and versatility as an actor in numerous films. Over the years, Farhan's foray into music, acting and film production has significantly contributed to his fame and wealth.

Early success and rise to fame
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Early success and rise to fame

Farhan Akhtar made his directorial debut with the film Dil Chahta Hai in 2001, featuring Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan as three friends. The coming-of-age film became a cult classic, introducing audiences to one of the best friendship storylines in Bollywood. Akhtar followed up early success by directing films like Don, Lakshya, and Don 2.

Farhan Akhtar: A multi-talented star of Bollywood
3 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Farhan Akhtar: A multi-talented star of Bollywood

Farhan Akhtar has widened his career by becoming a successful actor, producer, singer, and writer. Akhtar has tasted success not just as an actor, but as a producer, a singer and a director and been part of several iconic films.

Farhan Akhtar’s Estimated Net Worth
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Farhan Akhtar’s Estimated Net Worth

Farhan Akhtar’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million, according to a report by Celebrity Net Worth. His production house, Excel Entertainment, is a major player in the industry, having produced successful films and web series. The actor-filmmaker has ongoing projects that will surely add more to Akhtar's net worth in the coming years.

Acting, Music, and Multiple Income Sources
5 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Acting, Music, and Multiple Income Sources

Besides making a name for himself as a director, Farhan ventured into acting and delivered his best performances in major films like Rock On!!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He also generates income from music through live concerts and performances with his band.

Farhan Akhtar's production house
6 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Farhan Akhtar's production house

Before entering the film industry, Farhan Akhtar collaborated with Ritesh Sidhwani with the motive to set up a production house and named it Excel Entertainment and made Dil Chahta Hai. Over the years, the production company has bagged multiple acclaims and accolades and backed several popular films and web shows, including Fukrey, Dil Dhadakne Do, Madgaon Express, Mirzapur, Made in Heaven, and Bambai Meri Jaan, among others.

Trending Photo

Greenland row: Experts reveal how things could unfold in Arctic island. 'It could be like five...'
7

Greenland row: Experts reveal how things could unfold in Arctic island. 'It could be like five...'

Farhan Akhtar Net Worth: Early success, income, production house; full details inside
6

Farhan Akhtar Net Worth: Early success, income, production house; full details inside

Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: Rock On, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara- 7 must-watch movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more
8

Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: Rock On, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara- 7 must-watch movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more

New Friday OTT Releases (January 9, 2026): Freedom at Midnight S2 to De Pyaar De 2- 7 New movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv and more
8

New Friday OTT Releases (January 9, 2026): Freedom at Midnight S2 to De Pyaar De 2- 7 New movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv and more

JK Simmons turns 71: From The Tomorrow War to Whiplash; watch 10 best movies and TV shows of the Oscar winner on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
11

JK Simmons turns 71: From The Tomorrow War to Whiplash; watch 10 best movies and TV shows of the Oscar winner on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT