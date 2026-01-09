/Farhan Akhtar Net Worth: Early success, income, production house: Full details inside

Farhan Akhtar is one of the most renowned figures in Bollywood. In addition to acting, he is also a producer, a filmmaker and a singer. He rose to fame with the massive blockbuster hit Dil Chahta Hai, which he directed in 2001. Farhan has showcased his talent and versatility as an actor in numerous films. Over the years, Farhan's foray into music, acting and film production has significantly contributed to his fame and wealth.