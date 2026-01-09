/Farhan Akhtar Net Worth: Early success, income, production house: Full details inside

Farhan Akhtar is a prolific Bollywood star known for producing films, directing them, acting and singing. Farhan made his debut as a director with Dil Chahta Hai, and since then has worked in several iconic films, garnering immense popularity and wealth on the way.
Farhan Akhtar made his directorial debut with the film Dil Chahta Hai in 2001, featuring Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan as three friends. The coming-of-age film became a cult classic, introducing audiences to one of the best friendship storylines in Bollywood. Akhtar followed up early success by directing films like Don, Lakshya, and Don 2.
Farhan Akhtar’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million, according to a report by Celebrity Net Worth. His production house, Excel Entertainment, is a major player in the industry, having produced successful films and web series. The actor-filmmaker has ongoing projects that will surely add more to Akhtar's net worth in the coming years.
Besides making a name for himself as a director, Farhan ventured into acting and delivered his best performances in major films like Rock On!!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He also generates income from music through live concerts and performances with his band.
Before entering the film industry, Farhan Akhtar collaborated with Ritesh Sidhwani with the motive to set up a production house and named it Excel Entertainment and made Dil Chahta Hai. Over the years, the production company has bagged multiple acclaims and accolades and backed several popular films and web shows, including Fukrey, Dil Dhadakne Do, Madgaon Express, Mirzapur, Made in Heaven, and Bambai Meri Jaan, among others.