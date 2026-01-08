/Matt Damon shrinks to his high-school weight for The Odyssey - what was the major change in his diet?

Matt Damon is sharing details about his diet plan. The Oscar-winning actor will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, one of the most anticipated movies of the year, set to release in July.

In the film, Damon plays the role of Greek warrior Odysseus. For the role, he had to shed a significant amount of weight to fit the character. Many would be shocked to learn that the 55-year-old actor reached the weight he had during his high school years.

Matt Damon got down to his 'high school' weight for 'Odyssey' role

On January 7, the actor appeared on the New Heights podcast, where he spoke about his forthcoming movie and the physical transformation that he went through to get into the shape of the Greek warrior.

When Jason talked about a viral photo of Damon in which he's looking ''pretty yoked up'' on the set of the movie.

"I was in really good shape. I lost a lot of weight," the 55-year-old told co-hosts Travis and Jason Kelce.

"He (Christopher Nolan) said he wanted me, like, lean but strong. It's a weird thing," the actor added.

Much of the weight-loss happened when he removed gluten, which is found in wheat, rye and barley and other grains.

In a diet that was taken under the guidance of the doctor, Demon further shared that he got down to 167 Lbs.

“I literally, just because of this other thing I did with my doctor, stopped eating gluten. I used to walk around between 185 and 200 pounds. and I did that whole movie at 167 pounds.” Damon continued. “I haven’t been that light since high school. So it was a lot of training and a really strict diet.”

When asked if he had trainer to help with the weight lose, to this, the actor said that he had a trainer who basically do anything.

Further, the actor revealed that he hasn't started eating gluten yet.