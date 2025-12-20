/James Bond films Skyfall, Die Another Day and more to soon arrive on Netflix as part of deal with Amazon? Here's what we know

James Bond fans might be able to watch their favourite stars on Netflix as well after the streaming giant reportedly struck a deal with its rival Amazon. The popular film franchise, which has been owned by the latter, will now be accessible to Netflix as well. Let's delve into it to know more details.

Will James Bond films premiere on Netflix?

According to a report by Deadline, in an unexpected move by the two major streaming platforms, Netflix will launch Die Another Day, No Time to Die, Quantum of Solace and Skyfall on January 15, 2026. In addition, it will also stream movies including Rocky, Creed and Legally Blonde, as well as original series including The Man in the High Castle.

Die Another Day, No Time to Die, Quantum of Solace and Skyfall will be available on Netflix across the U.S., Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Benelux, Italy, the Nordics and Latin America for three months. While Hunters, which ran for two seasons on Amazon Prime, will start streaming for a month. It is available for a year in the U.S., Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Benelux, Italy, the Nordics and Latin America.

Reportedly, Amazon insiders have said that licensing the Bond catalogue to Netflix is a "strategic business decision designed to broaden global reach and re-engage audiences."

More details about Netflix-Amazon deal

Chris Ottinger, Head of Worldwide Distribution at Amazon MGM Studios, said, "When Amazon acquired MGM, Amazon’s plan was to continue licensing MGM’s iconic library to streaming and television partners around the world. Bringing these iconic films and shows to Netflix is part of that continued strategy.