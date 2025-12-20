/From Pulp Fiction to Jungle Fever: 7 must-watch Samuel L. Jackson movies and TV Shows on Netflix, Prime Video and others

On Samuel L. Jackson's birthday, take a look at his best works that should be watch again and again - from Pulp Fiction to Jungle Fever.
Samuel L. Jackson is known for playing every character with utmost perfection, and that's why he's been called Hollywood's versatile king. On Dec 21, the actor celebrates his 77th birthday, and on this special day, let's take a look at his best movies.
Streaming on: Jio Hotstar
In George Lucas's Star Wars universe, Samuel L. Jackson played the role of Mace Windu, one of the fan-favoruite character, in all three prequel films. He portrayed the character as a Jedi Master with utmost perfection.
Streaming on: Netflix
Directed by Spike Lee, the movie didn't have Samuel playing the lead, but it surely gave the attention that the young actor needed back then. In the movie, he played the role of Gator, a cocaine addict.
In Quentin Tarantino's film, Jackson plays Ordell Robbie, a charismatic yet nasty man. The way Samuel has played the role of Ordell, is truly one of the most defined moment of his illustrious career.
Streaming on: Jio Hotstar
Marvel fans just can't imagine anyone else playing the role of Nick Fury, the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. From his first appearance in 2008's Iron Man, he has always managed to impress the audience with his serious expressions and heavy voice. However, the one MCU film, in which he gave his best performance, was Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
Streaming on: Netflix
In Quentin Tarantino's 1994 film Pulp Fiction, Samuel L. Jackson gave one of his career's best performances when he played the role of Jules Winnfield, a hitman. The way he played the role of this complex character, the dialogues he delivered - it's not just his career's best, but it also makes the character, truly iconic.
Streaming on: Prime Video
Long before he became part of the MCU world, Jackson played the role of Elijah Price, the supervillain in M. Night Shyamalan's Unbreakable, and the owner of a comic book store. With a fragile body and a devilish mind, he made his character stand out.
Streaming on: Netflix
In the third film of the Die Hard franchise, Jackson softly took the entire attention with his prolific performance as Zeus Carver, who is a shopkeeper and partner of John McClane (played by Bruce Willis).