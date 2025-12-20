/Last Samurai Standing: Action-thriller show renewed by Netflix for second season? Here's what we know

The Japanese show Last Samurai Standing, the live-action series, might soon be with the second season on streaming giant Netflix. The worldwide breakout hit that captivated Japan and international audiences will reportedly be moving forward with the next chapter. Reportedly, the show's director has revealed key details. Let's delve in to know more.

What did Last Samurai Standing director reveal about the second season?

According to reports, Last Samurai Standing director Michihito Fujii stated, “I’m very pleased and relieved that Last Samurai Standing has been such a big hit outside Japan. Thank you so much. I'm also honoured to say that the series has officially been greenlit for a second season.”

"It gives me chills just thinking about all the exciting days that lie ahead with this amazing production team led by Junichi Okada. There's no doubt that Season 2 will be even bigger and better than the first, so I'm going to hold on to my seat and give it my best. "I hope everyone will keep their eyes peeled for what we have in store!" he concluded.

Reportedly, Junichi Okada—serving as lead actor, producer, and action choreographer—stated, “I'm pleased to see that Last Samurai Standing has reached global audiences and has been confirmed for a second season. I'm excited to get back into this wild world and once again charge into battle with the production team. We hope to make the next season even more energetic and action-packed. We'd love to have you along for the ride, and please stay tuned for season 2.”

All about Last Samurai Standing

Last Samurai Standing is a live-action series adapted from the novel of the same name written by Shogo Imamura. Starring Junichi Okada, Yumi Fujisaki and Kaya Kiyohara. It is set in the late 19th century during the Meiji period; the series takes place at the Tenryuji monastery in Kyoto.