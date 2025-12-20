/ K-pop boy band Monsta X's Jooheon unveils pre-release track from his solo comeback; release date revealed

Renowned South Korean boy band Monsta X member Jooheon will soon be making a solo comeback, much to the excitement of his fans. The K-pop idol gave a major treat to his fans by sharing a poster that also featured the pre-release track. This has caught the attention of fans for an intricate detail in the poster. Let's delve in to know more.

More details about the solo comeback of Jooheon

As per the report of The Chosun Daily, Monsta X's agency, Starship Entertainment, revealed through Monsta The scheduler, which was produced in the form of a vintage poster with red and black tones, that it has teased various schedules but also caught attention with a sophisticated design.

Reportedly, Jooheon's pre-comeback will ignite the comeback momentum by releasing a music video teaser for the title track on the 21st, followed by the music release on the 22nd. On the 24th, the tracklist from the new album will be revealed. On the 26th and 28th, new concept photos will be released in three versions.

The album name is Gwang (NSANITY), which combines the meaning of 'insanity' and ‘light’ and depicts a narrative where the impulsiveness and passion of a youth who first grasped music and the weight of a stage artist. For the unversed, this will be the first solo album after two years, when he had released his first album, Light, in 2023. Jooheon will release his second mini album, Gwang (INSANITY), at 6 pm KST on January 5th and begin his official comeback activities.

All about Jooheon

Jooheon is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter and producer. He is a member of the South Korean boy group Monsta X under Starship Entertainment. He made his solo debut with the EP Lights in 2023.

Prior to his debut with Monsta X, Joohoney was part of a project group called Nu Boyz, with #Gun, Shownu, and Wonho, formed under Starship Entertainment in August 2014. The quartet uploaded multiple mixtapes on their company's YouTube channel and performed at the opening show of the Starship X concert in December 2014.