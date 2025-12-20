LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /In pics | Epstein Files new photos show Michael Jackson, Kevin Spacey, and other high-profile figures

In pics | Epstein files new photos show Michael Jackson, Kevin Spacey, and other high-profile figures

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Dec 20, 2025, 10:34 IST | Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 10:34 IST

The new batch of photos by the Department of Justice has been made public, and it shows several high-profile figures, including Michael Jackson and Kevin Spacey, posing with Jeffrey Epstein, his ex-associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

New batch of photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

New batch of photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate

A new batch of pictures from Jeffrey Epstein's estate has been released, showing several high-profile figures and celebrities posing with the sex offender. The 68 photos, released by US lawmakers, feature political figures and showbiz stars, including Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, and Michael Jackson. The photos were made public by the Department of Justice on Friday, Dec. 19, under a transparency law passed by Congress.

Jeffrey Epstein with Michael Jackson
2 / 6
(Photograph: US Department of Justice)

Jeffrey Epstein with Michael Jackson

Highly classified files and images are also being released. And one of the pictures shows popstar icon Michael Jackson posing with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

There is no allegation against the pop star of wrongdoing that connects him to the Epstein case.

Bill Clinton with Jackson and Ross
3 / 6
(Photograph: US Department of Justice)

Bill Clinton with Jackson and Ross

Former US president Bill Clinton appears in several pictures. In this photo, he is posing with Jackson and American singer Diana Ross.

Mick Jagger
4 / 6
(Photograph: US Department of Justice)

Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger, the lead singer and founding member of band Rolling Stones, also features in some of the photos. In one photograph, he and former US President Clinton is posing with a women, whose face has been hidden.

Chris Tucker
5 / 6
(Photograph: US Department of Justice)

Chris Tucker

Comedian Chris Tucker is posing with Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-associate, on an airport runway. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence.

Kevin Spacey
6 / 6
(Photograph: US Department of Justice)

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey, who is facing several sexual assault cases, was also seen in photos alongside former President Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Trending Photo

From lavish lifestyle to threatening victims: SHOCKING revelations from new Epstein files
8

From lavish lifestyle to threatening victims: SHOCKING revelations from new Epstein files

Shiva Baby, Locke, The Guilty: Watch these 7 best movies under 90 minutes on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms
8

Shiva Baby, Locke, The Guilty: Watch these 7 best movies under 90 minutes on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms

In pics | Epstein files new photos show Michael Jackson, Kevin Spacey, and other high-profile figures
6

In pics | Epstein files new photos show Michael Jackson, Kevin Spacey, and other high-profile figures

Celebrity splits of 2025: Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
6

Celebrity splits of 2025: Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Epstein files: Disturbing paedophilic quotes on bosoms to price tags for girls, here's what shocking new pics reveal
8

Epstein files: Disturbing paedophilic quotes on bosoms to price tags for girls, here's what shocking new pics reveal