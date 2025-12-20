/In pics | Epstein Files new photos show Michael Jackson, Kevin Spacey, and other high-profile figures

The new batch of photos by the Department of Justice has been made public, and it shows several high-profile figures, including Michael Jackson and Kevin Spacey, posing with Jeffrey Epstein, his ex-associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
A new batch of pictures from Jeffrey Epstein's estate has been released, showing several high-profile figures and celebrities posing with the sex offender. The 68 photos, released by US lawmakers, feature political figures and showbiz stars, including Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, and Michael Jackson. The photos were made public by the Department of Justice on Friday, Dec. 19, under a transparency law passed by Congress.
There is no allegation against the pop star of wrongdoing that connects him to the Epstein case.
Former US president Bill Clinton appears in several pictures. In this photo, he is posing with Jackson and American singer Diana Ross.
Mick Jagger, the lead singer and founding member of band Rolling Stones, also features in some of the photos. In one photograph, he and former US President Clinton is posing with a women, whose face has been hidden.
Comedian Chris Tucker is posing with Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-associate, on an airport runway. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence.
Kevin Spacey, who is facing several sexual assault cases, was also seen in photos alongside former President Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell.