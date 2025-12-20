Finally, after a wait of three years, James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment of the blockbuster sci-fi franchise, was released in theatres on December 19 in India. The fantasy film which deported everyone to the world of magical Pandora was met this time with an escalating conflict. But, with so much excitement, how much did the third part of Avatar earn in India? Let's delve into it to know more.

Box office report of Avatar: Fire and Ash day 1 in India

According to a report of Sacnilk, Avatar: Fire and Ash earned around Rs 20 crore in India on the first day. The film had an overall 66.31% Hindi occupancy on Friday. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (96.75%), followed by Bengaluru (86.50), Kochi (82.67%) and Ahmedabad (76.33%). Avatar: Fire and Ash had an overall 35.00% English occupancy on Friday.

Avatar: Fire and Ash review

According to WION's Shomini Sen, "Let Pandora rest. It's been an exhausting 16 years for the people of Pandora, and now for the audience. Cameron’s Fire and Ash stays true to its scale but forgets to add a cohesive storyline. With multiple characters and subplots, it becomes difficult to keep up with all that’s happening – simply because the screenplay is not engaging. It is time, perhaps, to bid the Na’vi community farewell and let them live in peace in Pandora."

All about Avatar: Fire and Ash

Distributed by 20th Century Studios and produced by Lightstorm Entertainment, it is the sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water, which was released in 2022, and the third installment in the Avatar franchise. The sci-fi has been directed by James Cameron, who co-wrote the screenplay with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver from a story the trio wrote with Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno.

The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Brendan Cowell and Britain Dalton, among others.