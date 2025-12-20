/Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh's film historic run continues, eyes at Rs 600 crore mark



Aditya Dhar's cinematic spectacle is performing outstandingly at the theatres. Released on Dec 5, the movie, with a handsome and prolific clan of actors, comprising Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt among others, has impressed the audience with its prolific performances and gripping screenplay

Today (Dec 20), the movie has completed its glorious 15 days, and has surpassed Rs 500 crore at the box office. As the good word of mouth spreads, it seems like the movie is going to earn staggering numbers in the coming days, especially during the Christmas week.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15

Ranveer Singh's film is unstoppable at the box office. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh has shared that Ranveer's semi-fictional spy thriller continues to audience's first choice. In a post on X, Adarsh shared that the movie has made its majestic entry into the Rs 500 crore club.

''500 NOT OUT... 'DHURANDHAR' MARCHES TOWARDS ₹ 600 CR... #Dhurandhar makes a majestic entry into the ₹ 500 cr club on Day 15 [third Friday]... And that's not all – the film has set yet another ALL-TIME RECORD on its *third Friday*... Read on...An unstoppable force, #Dhurandhar continues to remain the top choice for moviegoers, despite the arrival of the mighty #Avatar,'' Taran wrote.

According to Sacnilk, the movie's 15-day India gross collection is Rs 579.50 crore.

On the third Friday, the movie saw a slight dip in numbers, but it managed to earn Rs 22.5 crore in India. Despite a ban in the Middle East, the movie is performing well at other international markets as well.

Dhurandhar has been ruling the screens alone for two weeks now. However, with the release of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash, the movie might see a decrease in numbers now. However, the word of mouth is great for Dhar's movie, and there are chances that it continues to earn great numbers.

The spy-thriller is now in the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of all time and has surpassed Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

What is Dhurandhar about?