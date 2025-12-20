/Veteran Malayalam actor Sreenivasan's death: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and others pay heartfelt tribute

Malayalam icon Sreenivasan, an actor, writer, and producer, passed away at the age of 69 after a prolonged illness, which marked the end of an era that spanned decades, in which the star played a key role in shaping the Malayalam film industry. Several stars, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, and others, paid their heartfelt tribute.

Celebrities tribute to actor Sreenivasan

Veteran actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan paid his condolences and wrote on Facebook, "Some artists remain, some enlighten, some provoke. Sreenivasan did it all, with a smile that carried truth and a laugh that carried responsibility. My respects to a remarkable mind. Deepest condolences to his family and admirers."

Mohanlal too penned an emotional tribute along with a photo of Sreenivasan. He wrote, "No one else can express the dreams and broken dreams of the middle class like Sreeni. The characters we created together will last forever, only because of the magic in Sreeni's writing. Dasan and Vijayan become their own people for every Malayali because of Sreeni's blessed writing talent. His works were a reflection of society. A beloved person who captured pain in laughter. On screen and in life, we travelled together forever, laughing, having fun, fighting, and getting along like Dasan and Vijayan."

Mammootty's son Dulquer Salmaan shared a note that read, "A cinematic legend. One of the greatest contributors to Malayalam cinema. Someone I looked up to as family and also had the privilege to share screen space with. Your light will live on forever, Sreeni Uncle. Prayers and strength to Vimala Aunty, Vineeth, Dhyan, and the whole family." Mammootty, along with his wife, visited Sreenivasan's house and offered condolences.

ANI also shared a clip in which actors Mammotty and Mohanlal can be seen paying their last respects to the veteran star Sreenivasan.

Actor Nivin Pauly posted, "When Sir returns, leaving laughter and thoughts, Malayalam cinema is losing an irreplaceable man – dearest Sreeni Sir, who guided so many people like me... "

Basil Joseph too remembered the veteran actor and wrote, "Srini sir, thank you for all the laughter and warmth you gave us. You were a big part of our childhood and our happiest memories. You may be gone, but you’ll always live on through your work. Rest in peace, legend."

Singer K.S. Chithra took to X and wrote, “I am deeply saddened to hear about Sreenivas sir’s passing. I was fortunate enough to sing for so many of his movies. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Reportedly, Rajinikanth said through a voice note, "This news is a big shock to me. Sreenivasan is my good friend. He and I studied together at the Cinema Institute. He was a great actor. An even better human being. May his soul rest in peace.' Rajinikanth also said that Sreenivasan’s memories will live via his films."