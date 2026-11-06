/Israel elections: Netanyahu opposition leader Eisenkot claims expecting President Herzog to hand them mandate soon

Israel's opposition said Friday (Nov 06) it was making headway in its attempt to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after one of its leaders lifted his veto on demands that ultra-Orthodox Jews serve in the military, opening the door to a once improbable alliance. Neither Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, nor opposition chief Gadi Eisenkot reached a majority in the October 27 election, with Israeli society deeply polarised over Netanyahu and worn down by three years of war.

Eisenkot expects the mandate

Eisenkot said he expects President Isaac Herzog, who met party leaders this week, to hand him the mandate to form a government when he makes his announcement Sunday. "We have made significant progress and achieved breakthroughs, quietly and modestly, with much still happening behind the scenes," Eisenkot wrote on X moments before much of Israel shut down for the weekly Sabbath.

Yair Golan, Israel's main left-wing leader and part of the opposition bloc, also pointed to momentum. "I'm more optimistic than I was on the Wednesday morning after the election results," he said.

Eisenkot, a former military commander whose campaign sought to appeal to secular and liberal Israelis, could form a government with Israeli-Arabs, whose seat count soared on anger towards Netanyahu's far-right government. But that path runs into firm resistance from opposition partner Avigdor Liberman, a onetime aide to Netanyahu who now criticises him sharply while sharing his hawkish views on the Palestinians.

Liberman's U-turn

Liberman said Friday he would not back down on refusing to work with Israeli-Arabs, but called for talks with ultra-Orthodox Jews, despite having run on promises to end their exemption from mandatory military service. He said it was time to "understand that trying to have everything risks getting nothing."

"This pains me, and I know it pains many others as well. But given the full range of challenges we face today, the national interest of the State of Israel and the Jewish people must take precedence over all other considerations," he said.

Ultra-Orthodox power returns

The exemption has fuelled widespread resentment among other Israelis, with reservists serving multiple tours in the wars Israel has fought since the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas. Netanyahu, personally secular, has long relied on the ultra-Orthodox, accepting that the community, around 14 per cent of the population with a much higher birth rate than the Israeli average, can send children to religious schools rather than the army.

He stopped short of enshrining the exemption into law, angering the two main ultra-Orthodox parties. One of them, United Torah Judaism, declined Thursday to recommend Netanyahu to form the next government during consultations with Herzog, but did not back Eisenkot either.

Yaakov Asher, a lawmaker from the party, welcomed Liberman's shift and said its rabbis would assess any formal alliance proposal. "It is encouraging to learn of the flexibility of all political actors on the subject of conscription," Asher said. "It is painful to think how much incitement and hatred between brothers could have been avoided had that same flexibility been demonstrated in recent years."