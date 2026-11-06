/Ramayana Part 1: Rakul Preet Singh shares BTS pictures as Surpanakha, says she is proud to be 'an Indian'

As Ramayana Part 1 continues to receive positive reviews following its November 5 release, Rakul Preet Singh, who plays Surpanakha, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her character and reflect on her experience on Friday. Calling it a special journey, the actress said she was proud to be part of an epic tale which is deeply rooted in Indian culture for generations.

Rakul Preet Singh shares BTS of Ramayana

A day after Ramayana Part 1 hit theatres, Rakul took to Instagram on November 6 to share behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the film’s sets, along with a heartfelt note. She gave fans a glimpse of her makeup sessions and on-set preparations, and reflected on playing Surpanakha in the mythological epic.

In her caption, the actress wrote, “I have been waiting to share my experience of playing Surpanakha in Ramayana. It has been such a special journey for me. It’s not every day that you get to be part of a story that has been part of our lives and culture for generations.”

She continued, “To see Ramayana being brought to life on such a grand scale is truly something else. Being part of a story that means so much to our country, and seeing it come together on such a scale, makes this journey even more special.”

Rakul Preet Singh thanks Nitesh Tiwari and cast

Rakul thanked producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari for their vision and hard work in bringing the ambitious project to life. She praised their efforts to take an Indian story to a global audience.

She added, “Thank you @iamnamitmalhotra and @niteshtiwari22 sir the visionaries who dreamt big and turned this vision a reality. Their hardwork and the desire to create something extraordinary from india to the world has been a very inspiring journey. And to #RanbirKapoor, @saipallavi.senthamarai , @thenameisyash , @ravidubey2312 , @kajalaggarwalofficial , @shobana_danseuse maam and entire cast and crew. Thank you for being such amazing costars and putting in your blood and sweat to bring this magic on screen ❤️❤️”

Calling it a moment that makes her feel proud as an Indian, the actress concluded her note, writing, “Feeling grateful and excited for everyone to experience this one! ❤️ It’s not just a film. It’s a moment that makes me feel proud as an Indian. ❤️”

Even before the film’s release, the trailer sparked divided reactions online, though many viewers praised Rakul’s look as Surpanakha. Her transformation into the character drew attention. Earlier, Lara Dutta had shared a glimpse on Instagram of the months of hard work and dedication that went into preparing for her role as Queen Kaikeyi.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part mythological epic produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana.

Part 1 explores the early journey of Lord Rama, from his life in Ayodhya and his marriage to Sita to his 14-year exile following Queen Kaikeyi's intervention. Accompanied by Sita and Lakshmana, Rama leaves the kingdom and begins life in the forest. The story also introduces Ravana and sets the stage for the events that lead to Sita's abduction.