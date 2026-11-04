LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Before you watch Ramayana on Nov 5: Hans Zimmer’s score, runtime, part 2 release date and all you need to know

Before you watch Ramayana on Nov 5: Hans Zimmer’s score, runtime, part 2 release date and all you need to know

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Nov 04, 2026, 15:53 IST | Updated: Nov 04, 2026, 15:53 IST

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend adapts Valmiki's Hindu epic about Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Vishnu. Over the years, several films and shows have been made on the epic, but what this film brings is a never-seen-before scale, cutting-edge visuals, and a fresh retelling for a global audience.

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana
1 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is one of the most-awaited films of the year. Set to release on November 5, 2026, the film has been in the making for years and is now finally set to hit theatres.

Part 1 and 2
2 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Part 1 and 2

Touted as the most expensive Indian film ever made, it is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, the eight-time Oscar-winning VFX studio, in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Shot for IMAX, the first part is set to release on November 5, while the second part, earlier scheduled for Diwali 2027, will now release on Diwali 2028.

Star-studded cast
3 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Star-studded cast

The film brings together an acting powerhouse to portray characters who have existed in our consciousness for centuries, but are now being brought to the screen in the grandest form ever imagined.

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita

Yash as Ravana

Sunny Deol as Hanuman

Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, plus Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as Dasharath and Sheeba Chaddha plays Manthara.

In Lanka, Kajal Aggarwal plays Mandodari, Ravana's wife, while Rakul Preet Singh plays Ravana's sister Shurpanakha.

What will the first part of the movie follow?
4 / 5
(Photograph: X)

What will the first part of the movie follow?

The first part of the movie, which adapts Valmiki's epic with Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Yash as Ravana, will tell the story of how Ravana won Lanka, the birth of Rama, his journey to his marriage with Sita, their 14-year exile, and Sita's abduction.

Music by: AR Rahman And Hans Zimmer
5 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Music by: AR Rahman And Hans Zimmer

Namit Malhotra has brought in music visionary Hans Zimmer, known for Dune, to create the score, and he has collaborated with Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman. Several tracks from the album have already been released, such as 'Main Ram', 'Jai Jai Ram' and 'Mangal Rang'.

Trending Photo

Before you watch Ramayana on Nov 5: Hans Zimmer’s score, runtime, part 2 release date and all you need to know
5

Before you watch Ramayana on Nov 5: Hans Zimmer’s score, runtime, part 2 release date and all you need to know

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sunny Deol and others attend the special screening of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend
9

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sunny Deol and others attend the special screening of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend

US midterms 2026: America votes! Election day pictures from across the country
7

US midterms 2026: America votes! Election day pictures from across the country

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Blockbuster or biggest risk?
6

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Blockbuster or biggest risk?

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in IND vs NZ ODIs
5

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in IND vs NZ ODIs