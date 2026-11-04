/Before you watch Ramayana on Nov 5: Hans Zimmer’s score, runtime, part 2 release date and all you need to know

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend adapts Valmiki's Hindu epic about Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Vishnu. Over the years, several films and shows have been made on the epic, but what this film brings is a never-seen-before scale, cutting-edge visuals, and a fresh retelling for a global audience.
Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is one of the most-awaited films of the year. Set to release on November 5, 2026, the film has been in the making for years and is now finally set to hit theatres.
Touted as the most expensive Indian film ever made, it is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, the eight-time Oscar-winning VFX studio, in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Shot for IMAX, the first part is set to release on November 5, while the second part, earlier scheduled for Diwali 2027, will now release on Diwali 2028.
The film brings together an acting powerhouse to portray characters who have existed in our consciousness for centuries, but are now being brought to the screen in the grandest form ever imagined.
Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama
Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita
Yash as Ravana
Sunny Deol as Hanuman
Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, plus Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as Dasharath and Sheeba Chaddha plays Manthara.
In Lanka, Kajal Aggarwal plays Mandodari, Ravana's wife, while Rakul Preet Singh plays Ravana's sister Shurpanakha.
The first part of the movie, which adapts Valmiki's epic with Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Yash as Ravana, will tell the story of how Ravana won Lanka, the birth of Rama, his journey to his marriage with Sita, their 14-year exile, and Sita's abduction.
Namit Malhotra has brought in music visionary Hans Zimmer, known for Dune, to create the score, and he has collaborated with Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman. Several tracks from the album have already been released, such as 'Main Ram', 'Jai Jai Ram' and 'Mangal Rang'.