/Kareena Kapoor to Kiara Advani: 9 Bollywood-inspired looks to try this Diwali

Looking for a perfect festive look for Diwali 2026? Take inspiration from these Bollywood divas. Read on to know more.
The festive season is here, and fans' favourite Bollywood divas are giving us all the fashion inspiration we need to celebrate in style! From dreamy ivory sarees and shimmering golden lehengas to elegant pastel drapes and glamorous traditional ensembles, celebrities are embracing the festive spirit with outfits that beautifully blend tradition, elegance and contemporary glamour.
Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to make ethnic fashion look effortlessly glamorous! The actress looks festive-ready in a beautiful red and golden salwar ensemble that perfectly blends traditional charm with contemporary sophistication. The rich festive colours add a celebratory touch, while the comfortable silhouette makes the outfit look both chic and easy to carry.
Richa Chadha is giving us all the inspiration to keep festive fashion simple, elegant and comfortable! The actress looks beautiful in a statement yellow ensemble, paired with matching jewellery that perfectly complements her traditional look.
Neha Dhupia is proving that a saree never goes out of style! The actress looks absolutely stunning in an ivory-white saree adorned with beautiful golden hues. Exuding regal charm, her ensemble is a perfect blend of sophistication and festive grandeur. The understated colour palette, complemented by the golden touch, makes this look a beautiful choice for anyone who prefers classic ethnic fashion with a royal twist.
Rasika Dugal is giving festive fashion a glamorous spin with her sleek yet stunning black blingy saree. The actress proves that black can be just as festive as traditional celebratory hues, especially when paired with a touch of shimmer. Her ensemble beautifully combines contemporary glamour with the timeless appeal of a saree.
Kritika looks absolutely radiant in a golden, blingy lehenga that is all things dazzling. With its shimmering appeal and celebratory charm, the ensemble makes her look brighter than ever.
Kiara Advani is giving us all the soft-glam inspiration we need this Diwali! The actress looks absolutely stunning in a soft pink and gold saree featuring just the right amount of bling. The delicate colour palette adds a dreamy and feminine touch, while the subtle shimmer elevates the entire ensemble.
Lisa Mishra is serving timeless elegance in an ivory-white and golden gorgeous saree. Looking nothing less than a dream, her ensemble strikes the perfect balance between grace and festive glamour. The beautiful golden detailing adds just the right amount of shimmer, while the classic drape lends an effortlessly sophisticated touch.
Shweta Tripathi brings a refreshing dose of softness to festive fashion in a beautiful pastel green saree. The delicate hue lends her look an effortlessly graceful and charming appeal, while the elegant silhouette keeps things timeless.
Saiyami Kher is serving pure elegance in a gorgeous baby pink pastel saree featuring delicate bling all over. The actress looks absolutely stunning as she embraces a soft yet glamorous festive look. The subtle pastel shade adds a dreamy and feminine touch, while the all-over shimmer brings just the right amount of festive sparkle.