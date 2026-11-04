/Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sunny Deol and others attend the special screening of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend

On Tuesday, Mumbai hosted a special screening of the highly anticipated film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The film's cast and crew were present at the event along with other guests. Ramayana Part 1 will be releasing in theatres worldwide on November 5.
The cast and crew of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend gathered in Mumbai on Tuesday night for a special screening of the film. The film's lead actor Ranbir Kapoor was present at the special screening along with his wife Alia Bhatt and mother Neetu Kapoor. The film's director Nitesh Tiwari, actors Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Deol, Kunal Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Kajal Aggarwal were also seen at the special screening.
The man of the moment, Ranbir Kapoor, posed for the paps with folded hands at the Ramayana screening in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The actor has been busy promoting the film all over the world. Ramayana: Rise of a Legend will see Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama as he is pitted against Yash, who plays Ravana.
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt came to cheer her husband Ranbir Kapoor at the screening, dressed in a green linen saree and heavy embroidered halter blouse.
Alia and Ranbir made separate entries at the screening. Alia posed with her mother-in-law, a veteran actress Neetu Kapoor who looked gorgeous in a brown ensemble.
Kunal Kapoor, who plays Lord Indra, shared a moment on the red carpet with veteran actor Sunny Deol as they posed for the media. Deol plays Lord Hanuman in the film. Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first film releases on November 5, while the second part releases on Diwali 2027.
Rakul Preet Singh, who plays Surpanakha in the film, attended the special screening of Ramayana with her husband, actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani. The couple twinned in black for the event.
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who has directed this monumental film, posed on the red carpet with his wife, filmmaker Ashiwini Iyer Tiwari. The couple has given Bollywood some of the iconic films of recent times, including Dangal and Bareily Ki Barfi.
Actors Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal and Vivek Oberoi also attended the screening. Lara plays Kaikeyi in the film, while Kajal Aggarwal plays Madodari, Ravana's wife in the film. Vivek Oberoi plays Vidyutjihva, Shurpanakha's husband in Ramayana. Both Kajal and Vivek brought their children to watch the epic on screen.
TV actor and producer Ravie Dubey, who makes his film debut with Ramayana as Lakshman, came with his wife, actress Sargun Mehta. Ravie and Sargun also posed with their parents on the red carpet.